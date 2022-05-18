ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Pepsi bringing pizza with soda-infused pepperoni to Detroit

 3 days ago
Pepsi announced on Wednesday it is planning a tasting of a new pizza with Pepsi-infused pepperoni in Detroit.

The beverage brand said that it teamed up with the Culinary Institute of America Consulting to reimagine the pizza topping.

The company is calling it "Pepsi-Roni pizza" and the pepperoni is infused with "rich caramel notes and brown spices with the citrusy pop of Pepsi cola."

“The concept is quite simple. Pepperoni brings a smokey spiciness and the Pepsi adds a citrusy sweetness,” said David Kamen, Director of Client Experience for CIA Consulting. “It’s an intriguing combination we think pizza fans will be excited to try.”

Pepsi is debuting it on Friday in New York City, and said it will soon be coming to Los Angeles, Detroit, Miami and Chicago.

According to Pepsi, more information is expected to be released next week for when it comes to Detroit.

