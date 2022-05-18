Mural honoring Robert Green being painted this week

East Lansing is getting another mural this week, this one honoring Robert Green, a civil rights pioneer in the city.

Ndubsi Okoye is the Detroit artist behind the mural.

Okoye wanted to paint the mural to honor Green who was one of the first Black homeowners in East Lansing and eventually lead the city to adopt a fair housing ordinance in 1968.

Along with a painting of Green, the mural will include his house in the city, a tennis ball referring to his work with Arthur Ashe in South Africa to help end apartheid; and a football, relating to his time working with athletes throughout the Big Ten and advocating for justice in coaching recruiting practices.

The mural will also include a Spartan logo, referring to Green’s work at Michigan State University as an advocate, professor and MSU’s first Black dean; and a “313,” which is Detroit’s area code, where Green was born and worked to make improvements to the local school system.

The mural is being painted over the Albert Street parking garage and should be finished before this weekends East Lansing Art Festival.

