Wayland, MI

Gun Lake Casino prepares to break ground on expansion

By Megan Viecelli
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
Gun Lake Casino announced Tuesday it will break ground on its major expansion project Thursday.

It’s part of the Phase 5 expansion of a 15-story, 252-room hotel with a 32,000 square foot Aqaudome.

The groundbreaking event will feature different speakers explaining the renderings, layout and design of the addition.

It is at the casino’s west parking lot at 1123 129 th Avenue in Wayland.

The groundbreaking is from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 19.

