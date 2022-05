No. 19 Georgia pulled away for a 7-2 win over Liberty in an elimination game in the NCAA Durham Regional which finished early Sunday morning at Duke Softball Stadium. Georgia (42-17) advances to Sunday’s Durham Regional final against Duke, where the Bulldogs meet the host Blue Devils at 2 p.m. The Bulldogs will have to beat Duke twice on Sunday to advance to face the winner of the Los Angeles Regional.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 18 HOURS AGO