Rebel Wilson scores her very own pint-sized doll based on her character in the Netflix hit Senior Year - and it's recommended for ages '37+'

Rebel Wilson now has her very own limited edition doll.

The Australian actress, 42, took to Instagram on Wednesday to make the announcement about the pint-sized toy.

The plastic figure designed by the Hands of Doom is based on her character Stephanie from the Netflix hit Senior Year, and is recommended for ages '37+'.

The toys package reads 'cheer captain', which is one of the comedic lines from Rebel in the nostalgic flick.

Senior Year follows 'Stephanie', who is injured during a cheer routine at her high school only to wake from a coma 20 years later.

Despite waking to a whirlwind of change, Stephanie becomes determined to go to her prom.

Rebel has been thanking fans for their support after the film reached number one on the streaming service.

Since its release, viewers have spent 56 million hours tuning into the film.

'Proof that you can peak after high school! #SeniorYear took the #1 spot on @netflix this week (despite it being out for only 3 days)!' Rebel wrote.

'An incredible 55.94 MILLION HOURS viewed in just 3 days!! 33 MILLION households watched it in 3 days. OMG!! I love you guys'

As well as success on the screen, Rebel also recently confirmed she is in a relationship.

The Pitch Perfect star, who previously had little luck on dating apps, was introduced to her new partner through a mutual friend who thought they 'would hit it off'.

While she did not reveal the man's identity, Rebel revealed on the U Up? podcast that things were already getting serious for the couple.

'I am now happily in a relationship… I met them at a friend's set-up,' Rebel, 42, told hosts Jordana Abraham and Jared Freid.

Rebel's last confirmed boyfriend was billionaire Jacob Busch, the heir of the Anheuser-Busch brewery, which produces America's most popular beer, Budweiser.

They dated for about a year until February 2021.

Her other exes include stuntman Aden Stay, Australian tennis player Matt Reid and actor-producer Mickey Gooch Jr.