Rebel Wilson scores her very own pint-sized doll based on her character in the Netflix hit Senior Year - and it's recommended for ages '37+'

By Caleb Taylor
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Rebel Wilson now has her very own limited edition doll.

The Australian actress, 42, took to Instagram on Wednesday to make the announcement about the pint-sized toy.

The plastic figure designed by the Hands of Doom is based on her character Stephanie from the Netflix hit Senior Year, and is recommended for ages '37+'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KraNp_0fiHnrY700
Action figure: Rebel Wilson (pictured) has scored her very own pint-sized doll based on her character in the Netflix hit Senior Year

The toys package reads 'cheer captain', which is one of the comedic lines from Rebel in the nostalgic flick.

Senior Year follows 'Stephanie', who is injured during a cheer routine at her high school only to wake from a coma 20 years later.

Despite waking to a whirlwind of change, Stephanie becomes determined to go to her prom.

Rebel has been thanking fans for their support after the film reached number one on the streaming service.

Since its release, viewers have spent 56 million hours tuning into the film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VNC03_0fiHnrY700
Figurine: The plastic figure designed by the Hands of Doom is based on her character Stephanie from the Netflix hit Senior Year, and is recommended for ages '37+'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ia0ZS_0fiHnrY700
Milestone: 'Proof that you can peak after high school! #SeniorYear took the #1 spot on @netflix this week (despite it being out for only 3 days)!' Rebel wrote

'Proof that you can peak after high school! #SeniorYear took the #1 spot on @netflix this week (despite it being out for only 3 days)!' Rebel wrote.

'An incredible 55.94 MILLION HOURS viewed in just 3 days!! 33 MILLION households watched it in 3 days. OMG!! I love you guys'

As well as success on the screen, Rebel also recently confirmed she is in a relationship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04XM9E_0fiHnrY700
Happy ending: Rebel Wilson (pictured in West Hollywood on May 10, 2022) confirmed she is 'happily in a relationship' with a mystery man on the U UP? podcast this month

The Pitch Perfect star, who previously had little luck on dating apps, was introduced to her new partner through a mutual friend who thought they 'would hit it off'.

While she did not reveal the man's identity, Rebel revealed on the U Up? podcast that things were already getting serious for the couple.

'I am now happily in a relationship… I met them at a friend's set-up,' Rebel, 42, told hosts Jordana Abraham and Jared Freid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J743r_0fiHnrY700
Set up: The Pitch Perfect star, who previously dated billionaire Jacob Busch, was introduced to her new partner through a mutual friend who thought they would 'hit it off'. (Rebel and Jacob - pictured here in September 2020 - dated for about a year until February 2021)

Rebel's last confirmed boyfriend was billionaire Jacob Busch, the heir of the Anheuser-Busch brewery, which produces America's most popular beer, Budweiser.

They dated for about a year until February 2021.

Her other exes include stuntman Aden Stay, Australian tennis player Matt Reid and actor-producer Mickey Gooch Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KwA9N_0fiHnrY700
Practice: Before meeting her boyfriend, Rebel 'dated 50 people in one year' for practice. (Pictured at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on March 27, 2022)

