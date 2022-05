The Cardinals announced a handful of roster moves prior to Saturday night’s game. Left-hander Matthew Liberatore, whose imminent promotion was reported Friday, has now officially had his contract selected. To make room on the active roster, righty Jake Walsh has been optioned to Triple-A Memphis. Fellow righty T.J. Zeuch has been designated for assignment to open up a spot for Liberatore on the 40-man roster.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 32 MINUTES AGO