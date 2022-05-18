ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugus, MA

Massachusetts State Police Respond After 2 Tractor-Trailers Crash

By Tom Conklin
 3 days ago
We usually see more tractor-trailer-related accidents in the winter, and that was the case this past winter when we saw several tractor-trailer accidents, including some rollovers, due to icy conditions on the Massachusetts Turnpike and other locations around Massachusetts. There were however two recent tractor-trailer crashes - one of them...

WSBS 860AM, 94.1FM, is Your Hometown Station delivering the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires.

