ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Wanting to change your look? Get a fresh start at Dallas hair salon TONI & GUY

By Tyler Manning
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NiNVd_0fiHmY5300

DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you wanting to make a major change to your look. One of the best ways to do that is by changing up your hairstyle.

But, if you choose the wrong place, your hair transformation could turn into a hairy mess. That’s why we are doing all of the hard work for you.

Inside DFW’s Jenny Anchondo also wants to change her hairstyle, so, she ventured out to a North Texas hair salon, TONI & GUY. Watch the video above to see how it all went.

If you fall in love with the transformation, you can visit TONI & GUY yourself at one of their many North Texas locations or you can learn more by visiting toniguy.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 1

Related
Cuisine Noir Magazine

Millennial Entrepreneur Rikki Kelly Makes Historic Splash in Texas with Ego Tequila

When Rikki Kelly launched Ego Tequila in Dallas, Texas, this year, she became part of a select group of Black- and women-owned brands in the growing spirits industry in the United States. Hers is the first Black woman-founded tequila in Texas and only the third in the country. And she has set out to make her mark in a competitive landscape that has for long been the domain of older, white, male leadership.
DALLAS, TX
Axios Dallas

5 Dallas date ideas under $25

Dating can be expensive, but you don't have to spend a ton of money to have a good time.Whether you're on a first date or you've been together for years, here are some date ideas under $25.1. Picnic at White Rock LakePack a DIY cheese board and head to the best lake in North Texas. Enjoy waterfront views and people-watching as you dine on your romantic spread.Best for: Couples who need a relaxing break from the daily grind.Cost: FreeMore: Beat the heat with these Airbnbs at White Rock Lake. 2. Tour the Dallas Museum of ArtPeruse the museum's collection, which...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Salon#North Texas#Toni Guy#Nexstar Media Inc#Cw33 Dallas Ft
Narcity USA

There's A Hidden Bar Inside A Texas Grocery Store & It's Behind A Secret Refrigerator Door

People have always loved a good speakeasy, and even today, they still quietly pop up in all sorts of venues across the Lone Star State, despite alcohol no longer outlawed. One of the latest to open is a Texas grocery store, Bodega, in Fort Worth, TX. This isn't the first unique speakeasy we've seen recently, however, there's one nearby inside an "out of order" laundromat.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
NewsBreak
Sports
foxwilmington.com

Dallas Hospital Elevator Becomes Delivery Room for Baby That Couldn’t Wait

It was all hands on deck as employees at a Dallas, Texas, hospital helped a woman in labor out of an SUV and into a wheelchair. A security guard was at her side every step of the way, as he used his walkie talkie and tried to summon an elevator. But once the mother-to-be stepped into the lift on the ground floor, her baby couldn’t wait. By the time the elevator had reached the second floor, she had given birth.
DALLAS, TX
blackchronicle.com

Fort Worth’s oldest restaurant, Paris Coffee Shop, has reopened

The most important challenge of reinventing an old restaurant, says Fort Worth chef and restaurateur Lou Lambert, is “embracing the heritage.”. They’ve done that at Paris Coffee Shop, the 95-year-old diner in Fort Worth that reopened on Thursday, May 19, 2022, after eight months of renovations. “We’ve been...
FORT WORTH, TX
KDAF

KDAF

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
917K+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy