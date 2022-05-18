ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

How gas prices have changed in Texas in the last week

By Stacker
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZD5Mw_0fiHmQ1F00

DALLAS (STACKER) — The national average price of regular gasoline broke its record high yet again on Monday, reaching $4.48 per gallon, according to data from AAA . Except for Georgia, Kansas, and Oklahoma, every state now has average gas prices above $4.00 per gallon.

In addition to high crude oil prices hovering at $114 per barrel , the U.S. is also paying more for summer-grade fuel. Summer gasoline blends, which are federally mandated to be produced between May 1 and Sept. 15, have lower Reid vapor pressure, making them less likely to evaporate in warmer weather. Summer blends can cost an extra ​​15 cents per gallon on average.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Texas. Gas prices are as of May 16. State gas tax data is from World Population Review . Two states, Connecticut and Georgia, have temporarily suspended gas taxes to help consumers as the cost of gas increases.

You may also like : Free to use gas price widgets

Texas by the numbers
– Gas current price: $4.15
– Week change: +$0.16 (+3.9%)
– Year change: +$1.39 (+50.4%)
– Gas tax: $0.20 per gallon (#42 highest among all states)
– Historical expensive gas price: $4.15 (5/16/22)

– Diesel current price: $5.23
– Week change: -$0.01 (-0.3%)
– Year change: +$2.34 (+80.8%)
– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.25 (5/11/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Texas
#1. Texarkana (TX only): $4.28
#2. El Paso: $4.22
#3. Dallas: $4.21
#4. Longview: $4.20
#5. College Station-Bryan: $4.20
#6. Fort Worth-Arlington: $4.20
#7. Odessa: $4.19
#8. Midland: $4.18
#9. Beaumont-Port Arthur: $4.17
#10. Houston: $4.17
#11. Galveston-Texas City: $4.16
#12. Tyler: $4.16
#13. Sherman-Denison: $4.15
#14. Austin-San Marcos: $4.15
#15. Abilene: $4.13
#16. Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood: $4.12
#17. Waco: $4.11
#18. San Angelo: $4.10
#19. Victoria: $4.07
#20. Corpus Christi: $4.06
#21. San Antonio: $4.05
#22. Wichita Falls: $4.04
#23. Laredo: $4.03
#24. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission: $4.01
#25. Brownsville-Harlingen: $4.00
#26. Lubbock: $3.97
#27. Amarillo: $3.91

States with the most expensive gas
#1. California: $5.98
#2. Hawaii: $5.32
#3. Nevada: $5.18

States with the least expensive gas
#1. Kansas: $3.99
#2. Georgia: $4.00
#3. Oklahoma: $4.00

States with the highest gas tax per gallon
#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59
#2. California: $0.53
#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon
#1. Alaska: $0.0895
#2. Hawaii: $0.16
#3. Virginia: $0.162

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

Related
KVUE

Gas prices continue to soar across Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — The national gas average is at $4.58 a gallon. In Texas, it's $4.29. Daniel Armbruster with AAA said a number of factors are playing a role in the higher prices, including high demand for crude oil. He said the prices could get even higher for the summer driving months here in the Lone Star State.
AUSTIN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Gusty Winds Fuel Wildfires Near Abilene, Waxahachie Friday

More than 5,000 firefighters battled multiple wildland blazes in dry, windy weather across the Southwest on Thursday, including a fire that has destroyed dozens of structures in Texas and another that’s picking up steam again in New Mexico. Evacuation orders remained in place Thursday for residents near the wildfires...
ABILENE, TX
KTEN.com

U.S. Highway 75 is expanding

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- Grayson County plans for US Highway 75 to continue expanding. Grayson County leaders have voted to spend over $19 million to widen the lanes to six instead of four. This expansion will stretch from the County Line Road to State Highway 1417 and from U.S. Highway...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Houston, TX
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
Local
Texas Traffic
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
State
Virginia State
City
Abilene, TX
City
Laredo, TX
State
Oklahoma State
City
Lubbock, TX
State
Hawaii State
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Connecticut State
City
Texarkana, TX
State
Georgia State
City
Nevada, TX
City
Texas City, TX
City
Amarillo, TX
Dallas, TX
Traffic
City
Victoria, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The Most Popular Board Game in Texas Is…

The pandemic helped board games make a comeback, and an online game company decided to find out which board games Americans turned to for entertainment. In Texas, that game is Monopoly according to Solitaire Bliss. In Dallas, the most popular board game is also Monopoly, while in Houston the most popular game is checkers.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#World Population Review
dmagazine.com

North Texas’ Golden Ticket: Why Exurbs are Winning

While we hear all the time that people are moving to Texas, what we don’t often hear about is the urban exodus or “Great Reshuffling” that is happening across the country, including right here in Dallas-Fort Worth. The COVID-19 pandemic, combined with the influx of Americans looking to make Texas home, spurred our residents’ desire to escape the hustle and bustle of urban living in exchange for a move toward growing, outer-ring cities and towns on the cusp of a population boom. Because of this, the perspective also shifted on how far the metro can reach, making the exurbs a win for everyone and giving North Texas a golden ticket to keep up with its growing population.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas homebuyers face high prices, low inventory

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - If you're in the market for a new home, you've likely seen the demand. Tonight, local realtors telling us with so many people and investors moving into North Texas, it can be hard to get what you want. If you want to purchase a new home, you must be willing to make compromises and offer incentives."We're renting an apartment right now," buyer Marco Berdecia said. "We wanted to rent just to make sure Allen is where we wanted to be. We kind of knew, but now we're pretty sure." They've been actively searching for a couple weeks and...
ALLEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
MySanAntonio

West Texas area named 'most beautiful place' in TX. No, it isn't Big Bend

A new report from Travel +Leisure listed the "most beautiful place" in each state across the nation. A West Texas site claimed the title in the Lone Star State. In Texas, the Guadalupe Mountains were listed as the most beautiful place in the Lone Star State. The West Texas mountains are the "exposed tips" of the Captain Reef, one of the most preserved ancient reefs in the world, the report states.
TEXAS STATE
KXII.com

The TI Effect: Here comes the (population) boom

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Texas Instruments’ decision to break ground on its newest 30-billion-dollar facility in Sherman will have ripple effects for years to come, maybe even reshape Sherman history. There’s still a lot of unknown about how a $30 billion deal will transform Sherman, but one side effect...
SHERMAN, TX
Local Profile

Red Power Ranger Actor Charged With Fraud In Texas

Best known as the original Red Power Ranger, Austin St. John, whose real name is Jason Lawrence Geiger, is among the eighteen defendants named in a federal indictment for conspiracy to commit wire fraud. According to the indictment (via the U.S. Justice Department), most of the defendants reside in North...
CARROLLTON, TX
KDAF

KDAF

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
917K+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy