How gas prices have changed in Texas in the last week

DALLAS (STACKER) — The national average price of regular gasoline broke its record high yet again on Monday, reaching $4.48 per gallon, according to data from AAA . Except for Georgia, Kansas, and Oklahoma, every state now has average gas prices above $4.00 per gallon.

In addition to high crude oil prices hovering at $114 per barrel , the U.S. is also paying more for summer-grade fuel. Summer gasoline blends, which are federally mandated to be produced between May 1 and Sept. 15, have lower Reid vapor pressure, making them less likely to evaporate in warmer weather. Summer blends can cost an extra ​​15 cents per gallon on average.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Texas. Gas prices are as of May 16. State gas tax data is from World Population Review . Two states, Connecticut and Georgia, have temporarily suspended gas taxes to help consumers as the cost of gas increases.

You may also like : Free to use gas price widgets

Texas by the numbers

– Gas current price: $4.15

– Week change: +$0.16 (+3.9%)

– Year change: +$1.39 (+50.4%)

– Gas tax: $0.20 per gallon (#42 highest among all states)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.15 (5/16/22)

– Diesel current price: $5.23

– Week change: -$0.01 (-0.3%)

– Year change: +$2.34 (+80.8%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.25 (5/11/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Texas

#1. Texarkana (TX only): $4.28

#2. El Paso: $4.22

#3. Dallas: $4.21

#4. Longview: $4.20

#5. College Station-Bryan: $4.20

#6. Fort Worth-Arlington: $4.20

#7. Odessa: $4.19

#8. Midland: $4.18

#9. Beaumont-Port Arthur: $4.17

#10. Houston: $4.17

#11. Galveston-Texas City: $4.16

#12. Tyler: $4.16

#13. Sherman-Denison: $4.15

#14. Austin-San Marcos: $4.15

#15. Abilene: $4.13

#16. Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood: $4.12

#17. Waco: $4.11

#18. San Angelo: $4.10

#19. Victoria: $4.07

#20. Corpus Christi: $4.06

#21. San Antonio: $4.05

#22. Wichita Falls: $4.04

#23. Laredo: $4.03

#24. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission: $4.01

#25. Brownsville-Harlingen: $4.00

#26. Lubbock: $3.97

#27. Amarillo: $3.91

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $5.98

#2. Hawaii: $5.32

#3. Nevada: $5.18

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Kansas: $3.99

#2. Georgia: $4.00

#3. Oklahoma: $4.00

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

#1. Alaska: $0.0895

#2. Hawaii: $0.16

#3. Virginia: $0.162

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.