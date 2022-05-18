ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Apple engineer who quit over return-to-office policy joins Google

By Theo Wayt
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ABVg_0fiHmDn200

An ex-Apple executive who quit over the company’s strict return-to-office policy is joining Google just weeks later, according to a report.

Ian Goodfellow — who worked as Apple’s director of machine learning until he resigned in early May — is joining Google’s DeepMind division as a contributor, Bloomberg reported .

DeepMind uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve Google products.

The news comes as Apple pushes virtually all corporate employees back into the office for three days per week, though the company is currently requiring just two days per week amid an uptick in coronavirus cases.

Google, meanwhile, also wants many employees back three days per week, but is letting certain employees work fully remotely — a policy that presumably helped woo Goodfellow.

When Goodfellow announced his departure from Apple, he told colleagues in a goodbye note that CEO Tim Cook’s strict return-to-office push had driven him out.

“I believe strongly that more flexibility would have been the best policy for my team,” Goodfellow wrote, according to Verge reporter Zoe Schiffer.

Apple employees on corporate gossip site Blind have attacked the company’s return-to-office policy for months, with one speculating after Goodfellow’s departure that Tim Cook would soon demand five days per week in-person.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cX1ef_0fiHmDn200
Google has hired Ian Goodfellow to join its DeepMind division.
Bloomberg via Getty Images

“Everyone and their grandma knows Apple is using the pilot as a stepping stone to 5 days back in office,” the Apple employee wrote on Blind, which verifies employment through corporate email addresses. “Ian probably got inside scoop that this is coming and left.”

According to tech talent manager Michael Solomon, most bosses prefer workers who are eager to get back into the office — but highly desirable candidates like Goodfellow have the power to demand flexibility.

“If all things are equal, the person in the office might have an advantage — but if you’re a top performer, I don’t think it makes a bit of difference,” Solomon told The Post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pjZX8_0fiHmDn200
Apple wants corporate employees back in the office three days per week.
Bloomberg via Getty Images

Goodfellow previously worked his way up from intern to senior research scientist at Google before leaving in 2016.

Apple and Google have some of the strictest return-to-office policies out of Big Tech firms.

Facebook and Instagram parent Meta is letting many employees work remotely forever, with the caveat that those who ditch high-cost cities like New York and San Francisco for cheaper locales may have to take pay cuts .

Amazon, meanwhile, is letting individual managers decide how many days their teams must work in person.

Comments / 2

Related
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Cook
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

California's electrical grid has an EV problem

California energy officials issued a sobering warning this month, telling residents to brace for potential blackouts as the state’s energy grid faces capacity constraints heading into the summer months. And since the state has committed to phase out all new gas-powered vehicles by 2035 — well ahead of federal...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Products#Big Tech#Bloomberg#Verge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
TheConversationAU

Wrong, Elon Musk: the big problem with free speech on platforms isn't censorship. It's the algorithms

Imagine there is a public speaking square in your city, much like the ancient Greek agora. Here you can freely share your ideas without censorship. But there’s one key difference. Someone decides, for their own economic benefit, who gets to listen to what speech or which speaker. And this isn’t disclosed when you enter, either. You might only get a few listeners when you speak, while someone else with similar ideas has a large audience. Would this truly be free speech? This is an important question, because the modern agoras are social media platforms – and this is how they...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 5/19: Apple, Nvidia, Costco

Yes, this market is just plain awful, Jim Cramer admitted to his Mad Money viewers Thursday. But over the long haul, the best way to make money, Cramer said, is by believing, not disbelieving, by owning stocks, not renting them, and by engaging when times get tough, not running and hiding.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Crypto 'winter is here': Expert

Delta Blockchain Fund founder Kavita Gupta explained on Monday why she believes a "a crypto winter is here" as bitcoin traded below $30,000. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria" on Monday, Gupta noted that "we are seeing one of the biggest dips in the [crypto] market in a long time" as prices have been "slashed down" from all-time highs.
MARKETS
Fast Company

Tech layoffs loom as more companies announce big cuts to their workforces

Despite some late-week respite in the stock market on Friday, many tech firms are facing an increasingly tough reality: Interest rates are going up, as are prices, and the economy may be heading for a serious slowdown. We may be seeing the initial signs of a weakened economy manifest in...
BUSINESS
Motorious

Stellantis CEO Speaks The Truth About Electric Cars

He brings up two huge choke points about electric cars supposedly being the future of the industry…. Never did I think I would be agreeing so much with Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, but it’s 2022 and the world is turning upside down. At a time when baby formula is scarce, Americans are waiting months to buy average commuter cars, and there’s real talk about a food shortage coming, nothing is normal. Perhaps all that has helped to open the eyes of Tavares and others. I’m referring, of course, to the automotive executive’s recent comments which were surprisingly critical of the shift to battery-electric vehicles.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

A third straight week of tech layoffs in the books

Reluctantly, we’re writing a tech layoffs roundup for the third week in a row, because once again, there have been reductions across stages and sectors. Over the past month, public and private tech companies have been announcing mass layoffs across sectors. Employees from Section4, Carvana, DataRobot, Mural, Robinhood, On Deck, Thrasio, MainStreet and Netflix have been impacted by the workforce reductions. Some bigger companies are instituting hiring freezes, such as Twitter and Meta, or announcing a shift in strategy, such as Uber.
BUSINESS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy