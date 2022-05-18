ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

ESPN promotes Dan Orlovsky to No. 2 NFL booth after Fox Sports pursuit

By Andrew Marchand
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

The NFL TV free-agency carousel has yet another move as Dan Orlovsky will join Steve Levy and Louis Riddick Jr. on ESPN’s No. 2 NFL TV booth, The Post has learned.

ESPN declined comment.

The position is significant. While ESPN has signed Joe Buck and Troy Aikman as its No. 1 team , Levy and Riddick will call a handful of games this year and then around five per season beginning in 2023. Levy and Riddick also received contract extensions, cementing them on NFL games.

Orlovsky was pursued by Fox Sports, according to sources, where he would have fronted a five-day-a-week NFL show and done some games on Sundays, though he was not a candidate for the top jobs, according to sources. Kevin Burkhardt has replaced Buck as Fox’s No. 1 game caller , while Greg Olsen is the leading candidate to be his partner with Tom Brady’s arrival as an analyst to be determined .

Instead, Orlovsky will stay as an ESPN workhorse, appearing on “NFL Live,” “First Take” and “Get Up,” while continuing to call college football games and now the NFL.

Orolovsky, 38, essentially replaces Brian Griese. Griese teamed with Levy and Riddick on the No. 1 “Monday Night Football” team the past two years, but with his contract up, he left to be the 49ers quarterbacks coach .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0juucq_0fiHm5oT00
Dan Orlovsky will be part of ESPN’s No. 2 NFL broadcast booth.
MediaNews Group via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s9XxR_0fiHm5oT00
Dan Orlovsky (l.) with the “NFL Live” crew at Disney California Adventure ahead of the Super Bowl on Feb. 10, 2022.
MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Orlovsky, who played in the NFL for more than a decade, was a career backup. He was most famous for running out of the back of the end zone as a member of the Lions. A standout quarterback at UConn, he joined Bristol, Conn.-based ESPN in 2018 after he gained some acclaim breaking down plays on social media.

The Levy, Riddick and Orlovsky crew’s first game will be the second week of the season. “Monday Night Football” has a doubleheader that week and Buck and Aikman are expected to call the Titans-Bills game on ESPN. Levy, Riddick and Orlovsky would be on Vikings at Eagles on ABC.

Score one for Stephen A.

Stephen A. Smith was pretty vocal in saying that he was the one that thought Max Kellerman should no longer be on “First Take.” Smith said he favored a rotating group of debaters. These debate shows’ goal is attention, which has increased as folks like Chris (Mad Dog) Russo, JJ Reddick and this week Patrick Beverley, among others, have joined.

Beverley has been anointed a future star NBA television analyst as he has roasted Chris Paul all week . You normally don’t see that from current players, but Beverley has always been outspoken. Beverley understands the game and has played it perfectly this week. Post-Kellerman, host Molly Qerim , has also shown more personality, at times and entertainingly telling Smith to simmer down. Smith was pretty outspoken that he wanted “First Take” to be undisputedly his show and, the way these programs are judged, by ratings (up 22 percent as compared to last year) and social noise, it has worked.

Clicker Book Club

The new book, “Hebrew Hammer,” by Joseph Wancho , is about Al Rosen , who was an All-Star third baseman and MVP with Cleveland primarily in the 1950s. He later went on to run teams and was named an Executive of the Year in 1987 while with the Giants. He was, as the title indicates, Jewish. Papa Clicker, my dad Herb Marchand , said this interesting biography deserves 4.15 out of 5 clickers.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Dan Orlovsky's Promotion

Stephen A. Smith is thrilled that Dan Orlovsky is going to be on ESPN's No. 2 NFL commentary team this fall. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post was the first to report that Orlovsky will call games for the network alongside Steve Levy and Louis Riddick. Orlovsky was also...
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Upset With Patrick Beverley Going On ESPN To Hate On Chris Paul: "It Did Him A Huge Disservice In Showing What He’s Capable Of From The TV Side"

Patrick Beverley's recent barrage of appearances on ESPN has made him one of the most relevant NBA players of the last week without even touching a basketball. That is because Beverley walked onto ESPN with some scorching takes about Chris Paul, laying into the guard he was traded for from Houston in 2017.
NBA
thecomeback.com

Colin Cowherd offers blunt opinion on Nick Saban

Every sports media member around the country has added their two cents to this ongoing story with Nick Saban voicing his opinions on NIL deals and calling out several schools and coaches in the process. One media member who thinks Saban needed to apologize ASAP is Fox Sports host Colin...
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Levy
Person
Joe Buck
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Dan Orlovsky
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Max Kellerman
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Kevin Burkhardt
thecomeback.com

Danny Green gives shocking message to Doc Rivers

The Philadelphia 76ers came up short in their NBA playoffs second-round matchup against the Miami Heat, losing the series in six games. It is yet another year where the 76ers have fallen short of the Eastern Conference Finals, something that the organization had done in four of the last five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Kansas Basketball Lands Major Transfer From Conference Rival

Kansas basketball picked up a major addition on Thursday night, and it came at the expense of another Big 12 program. Texas Tech transfer wing Kevin McCullar announced his commitment to Kansas moments ago. He has two years of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-6 McCullar was an honorable mention All-Big 12...
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Fox Sports#Nfl Live#American Football#Medianews Group#Getty
ClutchPoints

Jason Kidd’s stern Mavs reminder to Warriors after Game 1 blowout

The Dallas Mavericks may have lost Game 1 of their series with the Golden State Warriors, but head coach Jason Kidd is not one bit bothered. In what could be said as an encouraging message for the Mavs and some sort of warning for the Warriors, Kidd reminded everyone how they are a team that knows how to bounce back. Sure, they lost by 25 points to the Warriors, but it’s not the first time they have been blown out and managed to win the next game:
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

NBA Mock Draft: Jabari Smith to Orlando Magic at No. 1

The Orlando Magic won the NBA Draft lottery and now have their choice of one of the big three prospects: Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero. Expect smokescreens galore from the Magic, given that the world knows that OKC covets the 7-foot Holmgren. Might we see a trade like in 2017, when Boston knew it wanted Jayson Tatum, so it traded from No. 1 to 3 to acquire an additional pick?
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Patrick Beverley Calls Out Danny Green After Intense Rant

Thanks to his new gig at ESPN, Patrick Beverley has been stirring up all kinds of trouble online. The worst of it came after he made some questionable comments about Chris Paul, who recently got eliminated in a shocking upset against Dallas. Speaking on 'Get Up!' he burned CP3 for his play and demanded more slander be thrown in his direction:
PHOENIX, AZ
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy