AKRON, Ohio — U.S. Marshals say they have safely located two young children weeks after they went missing from their hometown of Akron. The kids, ages 8 and 12, were found late Thursday morning in Miami, Florida, with their mother, who had officially lost custody back on May 3 "due to serious mental health issues and concern for the children's safety." The mother refused to comply with the court order, with police detectives later determining she had fled with the kids out of state.

AKRON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO