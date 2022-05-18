Malfunctioning Refrigerator Triggers House Fire in Brocton

HANOVER – A 76-year-old Jamestown man was killed following a crash involving his farm tractor over this past weekend. In a update from Monday’s report, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office identified 76-year-old Samuel Restivo as the victim from the Sunday afternoon crash in the Town of Hanover.
The firefighter killed in a head-on collision in Port Allegany Tuesday will be receiving a full Fireman’s funeral. Star Hose Company #1 announced last night that Robert “Bucko” Roys, a volunteer firefighter with the company since 1965, would receive a full honors funeral with apparatus procession on Saturday at the family’s request.
Police are investigating a shooting in the City of Erie that sent one man to the hospital Thursday. It happened around 7:45 p.m. on W. 18th St. between Poplar and Liberty St. A man was shot twice - once in the shoulder and in the hand. They are non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
An accident involving a SUV and truck transporting chemicals closed an intersection on Erie's west side Thursday afternoon. It happened at W. 8th and Weschler Ave., which is near Strong Vincent Middle School, around 2:30 p.m. A Chevrolet SUV appears to have become partially wedged under the trailer near a...
A vehicle complaint on Route 394 in the Town of North Harmony led to the arrest of a Lakewood man on several charges. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene at about 10:45 PM Friday and found that 39-year-old Joshua Anderson allegedly recklessly endangered multiple individuals by driving recklessly and intentionally backing his vehicle into another vehicle multiple times, causing vehicle and property damage. Deputies say further investigation found that Anderson was intoxicated. He was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on charges of 2nd-degree reckless endangerment, 2nd-degree criminal mischief, reckless endangerment of property, DWI, reckless driving, unsafe backing, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, and moving from lane unsafely.
One person has been transported to UPMC-Hamot, after a rollover accident on Walbridge Road. The two-car crash happened just after 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday. A First Responder on the scene told Erie News Now, both vehicles were headed southbound on Walbridge Road. A silver Kia was then hit from behind...
Erie Police are continuing an investigation after a woman was reportedly assaulted and robbed in downtown Erie on Tuesday. It was on French Street that the incident allegedly took place. The victim said that a man pushed her down and stole her belongings. The victim told police that the attack happened near East 7th and […]
MAYVILLE, N.Y. — Chautauqua County health officials announced Friday that the county is now designated as having a 'high' COVID-19 community level. The Centers for Disease Control is recommending residents or visitors to wear a mask inside public spaces, stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if you have symptoms.
DUNKIRK – A 34-year-old Dunkirk woman is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a woman in the throat overnight. Around 12:20 a.m. Thursday City of Dunkirk Police officers responded to an address on Webster Street for the reported crime. When officers arrived on scene, they found a victim with a...
The Chautauqua County Department of Public Facilities has announced that the bridge on Fox Road between County Route 33 and Randolph Road in the Town of North Harmony will be closed to all traffic, effective Friday, due to repairs to the bridge. A detour will be posted. DPF officials say this closure shall remain in effect until the bridge replacement is complete and the barricades and signs are removed.
An Olean man is facing multiple charges after an incident earlier this week. According to the New York State Police, 29-year-old Zachary Knapp burglarized a Hinsdale residence, causing damage to the front door and windows, stole a vehicle, and recklessly crashed into nearby property. Knapp was arrested and arraigned in...
JAMESTOWN – A Jamestown man was charged after allegedly fleeing police and ultimately crashing into a stop sign on Thursday. Officers attempted to make a vehicle stop on a 2007 Chevy Cobalt, for having the wrong license plate on it. The driver, later identified as 24-year-old Joshua Verrett, officers...
The city of Dunkirk is getting ready for Cabela's Bass Pro Shops National Walleye Fishing Tournament Championships, which will be coming to Dunkirk in August. Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas gave an update on the national tournament during a news conference held this week. 40 anglers from past tournaments will compete to earn top prizes. Rosas hopes the tournament will lead to more major events coming to the city...
ELBA, N.Y. – A preliminary accident report is shedding more light on a fatal medical helicopter crash in Western New York last month. According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the Mercy Flight helicopter was out for an earlier flight that day, and returned with no issues before taking off from the Genesee County Airport in Batavia around 11:10 a.m. on April 26.
Erie Police are investigating a shots fired call in the City of Erie. The incident happened just after 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night near E. 11th and Parade streets. According to Erie Police, two shell casings were found in the area. Police say no one was hit by the shots. The investigation is ongoing.
The National Weather Service has issued a Marine Weather Statement. A strong thunderstorm is approaching eastern Lake Erie, from Ripley to Dunkirk. At 7:30 AM, Doppler radar indicated a line of thunderstorms capable of producing winds to around 30 knots and frequent lighting. The storms located near Erie, Pa. were moving northeast at 25 knots.
Pennsylvania State Police are looking to identify the suspect who stole a television from a store in Erie County. It happened at the Walmart in Edinboro around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday. The man in the photo who was wearing a bright yellow work vest stole a television and took off from...
