Lexington, KY

COVID on the rise in Lexington: Health department reports nearly 200 new cases

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 184 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, continuing the trend of rising case counts in recent weeks.

It’s the highest number of reported COVID cases in a single day since 220 new cases were announced on Feb. 17. The seven-day rolling average sits at 117, up 15 from last Friday.

The rolling average a week ago was 90, and four weeks ago it was 34, according to the health department. A total of 817 total cases were reported in the last week.

On Monday Kentucky’s COVID positivity rate was 9.35%, up over 7% from the last week of March. Gov. Andy Beshear said the rising numbers haven’t correlated to hospitalizations, which has helped alleviate concerns from the rising case counts.

Kentucky’s COVID-19 positivity rate is up to 9.35% and rising. What that means.

The health department encourages people to complete their vaccination series. Free, same-day appointments are available at the Public Health Clinic on Newtown Pike every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Call 859-288-2483 to schedule an appointment.

