Celtics coach Ime Udoka calls out Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown after Game 1 loss

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
 3 days ago

The Heat put on a clinic in the third quarter of Tuesday’s 118-107 win against the Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and according to Ime Udoka, his star players let the game “get away” from them.

After the game, the Celtics coach placed blame on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown for Miami’s takeover in the second half, which saw the Heat go on a 22-2 run.

“Having Marcus [Smart] and Al [Horford] might have helped because they settle us down, but it wasn’t really just that,” Udoka said . “And it wasn’t our young guys, Payton [Pritchard] and Aaron [Nesmith]. But it was our veterans Jayson and Jaylen who let it get away from us.”

Smart was already listed as questionable for Game 1 after suffering a mid-foot sprain in Sunday’s Game 7 against the Bucks in the previous round. Smart underwent an MRI on Monday on his right foot and the imaging returned clean, per ESPN .

Celtics coach Ime Udoka during a Game 1 loss to the Heat on May 17, 2022.
But it was Horford’s absence that came as a surprise when the Boston big man was ruled out Tuesday afternoon after being placed in the league’s health and safety protocols. It’s possible that protocols could keep Horford out for multiple games.

Tatum scored 29 for the Celtics, and Brown added 24, to go with 18 apiece from Robert Williams III and Payton Pritchard, who played key roles in Game 1 with a limited roster.

The Heat took a 62-54 lead into halftime. Miami came out swinging in the third quarter and outscored the Celtics, 39-14. Boston didn’t have a field goal in the first six minutes of the second half — the slowest start to a half in any of the Celtics’ 94 games this season, according to ESPN.

During Boston’s dismal third quarter, Williams and Udoka had an apparent heated exchange on the bench, when Williams told the coach to “ move on.

After the game, Tatum took responsibility for the Celtics’ struggles down the stretch.

Jayson Tatum (0) reacts during the Celtics’ Game 1 loss to the Heat on May 17, 2022.
Jaylen Brown (7) drives against Jimmy Butler during the Celtics’ Game 1 loss to the Heat on May 17, 2022.
“I’ll take the blame for that. I’ve got to lead better,” said Tatum , who had seven turnovers in Game 1. “I’ve got to play better. Especially in those moments.”

Tatum scored just eight of his 29 points in the second half. Brown also missed a number of prime shot opportunities, including free throws, to keep Boston alive in Game 1.

“[We] got out-toughed, out-physicaled,” Udoka said when asked what happened in the third quarter. “They looked like they came out in the second half and wanted to up their physicality and aggression on both ends, and they did that. I don’t think we obviously responded well on either end of the floor. We had eight of our 16 turnovers in that quarter. Played in the crowd on offense, got sped up. And then defensively – offensive rebounds, getting muscled around in the post. Some poor fouls got them to the free-throw line.”

Udoka has proved throughout Boston’s postseason run that he can make adjustments on the fly. He will try and do that Thursday, when Game 2 gets tips off in Miami.

