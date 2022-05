The Grand Parkway / SH 99 from Eastex Freeway in New Caney to SH 146 in Baytown have opened to traffic!. It was closed for most of the morning hours, because several approvals needed to happen before crews gradually opened the highway. Officials told us, the new stretch of pavement should open to drivers before the day ended. Once open, folks can use it for free until the tolls begin at midnight on Saturday, May 21.

BAYTOWN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO