And now the truck’s owner is paying the price…. Recently, the EPA has been up pretty much everybody's behind in the car community for our tendency to have a little fun with our cars and trucks. Despite a growing gas crisis and shortages of supplies, the government somehow thinks that it is appropriate for them to further regulate diesel engines. One particular YouTuber and car enthusiast, Rich Rebuilds, got into trouble after discovering a rust-free classic diesel work truck stashed away with his team. Apparently, the EPA took notice of the side-piped coal roller and told him that he couldn't have any vehicle blowing out black smoke. So the channel decided to take matters into its own hands with a little bit of modification.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO