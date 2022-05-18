ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zach Davies’ estranged wife says MLB pitcher ghosted her for a year

By Jaclyn Hendricks
The estranged wife of pitcher Zach Davies detailed the apparent dissolution of their marriage in a raw Instagram post, alleging the Arizona Diamondbacks starter has not spoken to her in over a year.

In the message shared Monday, Megan explained how their marriage began to crumble, stating her husband “cut off all communication” and later “blocked” her.

“In 2021 my world as I knew it completely fell apart,” she began. “My husband cut off all communication from me while I was back home in Arizona and he was in another state. He sent a text message at 6am in the morning and then blocked me.”

The estranged wife of pitcher Zach Davies posted an Instagram message on Monday, alleging he had ghosted her
Megan shared this photo on Monday in an Instagram post, where she said she was signing her divorce papers
Megan then alleges that she had to “file for divorce without even having a single conversation with the person [she] built a life with,” also claiming he had been unfaithful.

“Zach took the easy way out, where he doesn’t have to be held accountable for his actions. He has luxury of pretending our life never existed. He has chosen to say silent. He has chosen to not give me a single ounce of closure. I, on the other hand, had to live through the immense pain and hurt he caused. I couldn’t hide from it unlike him. I had to live through the reality of it all,” she wrote.

Though she felt “ashamed to tell [her] story” for some time, Megan revealed Monday she was signing her divorce papers as she moves on to her next chapter by “claiming [her] power back.” The pair appeared to get married on Dec. 3, 2016.

Zach Davies pitches for the Arizona Diamondbacks in April 2022
“Today I’m signing my divorce papers from someone who hasn’t spoken a word to me to this day. It feels surreal but I know his road will catch up to him eventually. As for me, I know I will be okay. More than okay because of the mountain I had to climb to get me where I am at now. For the longest time, I was ashamed. Ashamed to tell my story, embarrassed of my marriage ending, humiliated by the way he chose to go about all of this but I’m finding that there is so much power in telling your truth. So today I am claiming my power back from someone who never deserved it in the first place,” she concluded her post.

Davies, meanwhile, doesn’t appear to have addressed Megan’s message as of Wednesday. The 29-year-old pitcher hasn’t posted on Instagram or Twitter since September 2020, when he was a member of the San Diego Padres.

The Diamondbacks did not immediately return The Post’s request for comment.

