The Haddam Killingworth High School Softball team defeated Morgan 15-1 in five innings on Friday, May 20, 2022. HK’s Kaleigh Bodak won her 13th game of the year with a 1-run 3-hit performance, striking out 6. HK’s two Seniors, Maddy LaTouche and Audrey Snyder, together went 3 for 5 with 4 runs scored and drew 3 walks while driving in 4 runs on Senior day at HK. Chey LaTouche had a double and a triple with 2 RBI to pace HK. Morgan scored a run on a Kacey Edwards single that got away from the outfielder to allow Maddie O’Sullivan to score Morgan’s only run of the game. HK finishes the regular season at 18-2 while Morgan now is 4-15.

HADDAM, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO