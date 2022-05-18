ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Watch: Attorney Alexis Gardner Talks About The Oklahoma Court System

By News On 6
news9.com
 3 days ago

Would you know what to do if you get a ticket and you have...

www.news9.com

okcfox.com

State budget bill passes through the Oklahoma legislature

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The state legislature's one required constitutional task is completed. The Oklahoma House and Senate passed the budget for the next fiscal year. All session the topic of transparency has surrounded the budget process. As expected, the budget passed both chambers on party lines. Whether it...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kgou.org

Oklahoma paid outside counsel double the fees for arguing SCOTUS case

Oklahoma paid outside counsel double the amount originally promised as part of the state’s battle against the tribes in the U.S. Supreme Court. According to Bloomberg Law, Oklahoma originally signed a contract with the Washington, D.C. law firm Paul Weiss, Rifkin, Wharton and Garrison for $700,000 for one of their top litigators Kannon Shanmugam to argue Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta before the nation’s highest court.
OKLAHOMA STATE
cherokeephoenix.org

Chief says Stitt continues campaign against tribal sovereignty

TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Nation’s chief took aim at what he called ongoing threats to the tribe and its sovereignty during his monthly address to the Tribal Council on May 16. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said that Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt “has been attacking our sovereignty since...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Flashpoint team tackles ongoing Swadley’s investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma House committee that is investigating the controversial contract between Swadley’s and the Oklahoma Department of Tourism had its first meeting last week. However, they weren’t happy with one no-show. Also, the Flashpoint team discusses whether protesters should be allowed outside of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Oklahoma bill makes state lawmakers final authority on election matters

(The Center Square) - A bill that limits who has the authority to enter legal agreements relating to election procedures is now in the hands of Gov. Kevin Stitt. Senate Bill 523, which passed by a 35-8 vote, specifies that only the Legislature can settle legal matters that would alter election procedures.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Awesome 92.3

Warrensburg Was Better Than Oklahoma in 1909 and Still Is

In 1909 the father of Dale Carnegie, the guy who wrote "How to Win Friends and Influence People," sold his farm near Warrensburg and went on a prospecting tour of Oklahoma. He decided Warrensburg was better, which is still true today if you ask me. According to an article from...

