Watch: Attorney Alexis Gardner Talks About The Oklahoma Court System

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The state legislature's one required constitutional task is completed. The Oklahoma House and Senate passed the budget for the next fiscal year. All session the topic of transparency has surrounded the budget process. As expected, the budget passed both chambers on party lines. Whether it...
Oklahoma paid outside counsel double the amount originally promised as part of the state’s battle against the tribes in the U.S. Supreme Court. According to Bloomberg Law, Oklahoma originally signed a contract with the Washington, D.C. law firm Paul Weiss, Rifkin, Wharton and Garrison for $700,000 for one of their top litigators Kannon Shanmugam to argue Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta before the nation’s highest court.
A bill regulating what school bathroom Oklahoma students use now heads to the Governor’s desk. Lawmakers’ discussing mental health, privacy and Title IX violations for hours Thursday. Ultimately, the measure passed in both the House and the Senate. “Do you have any instances of a rape, sexual assault...
"It was a phone call, some random Tuesday, that we're going to reduce our hours. I couldn't believe it," said a mom named Christina Kowalczik. "You're messing with the most fragile people in all of Oklahoma."
OKLAHOMA CITY — ACLU Oklahoma is preparing to file a lawsuit over the state’s latest abortion ban, which prohibits abortion after fertilization and uses civil lawsuits for enforcement. The ACLU says a legal fight is coming. The organization has already filed a lawsuit over a similar law that...
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma lawmakers are set to further restrict abortion with a ban that would start at conception. There is concern from opponents that because this bill sets conception as the threshold, different forms of contraceptives could be banned next. The bill’s author said the bill is just about abortion.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Senate chamber burst into applause Friday after the unanimous final passage of a bill eliminating the state’s 13-year waiting list for developmental disability services. News 4 has been reporting on this important issue for months. The waiting list for these services has...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — In a letter sent this week, 22 Oklahoma House Republicans are asking the Governor and Attorney General to “work on securing the immediate release of baby formula being held at the Nation’s Southern border and to stop further shipments.”. The letter also states,...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Senate Bill 1337 has passed Oklahoma’s House and Senate – if signed by Gov. Stitt, private healthcare providers will be awarded contracts to manage Medicaid for patients in the Sooner State. The bill passed the Senate Thursday, May 19, and the House the...
It's the most restrictive abortion ban in the country, and Thursday state lawmakers sent it to the Governor's desk. It's the fourth anti-abortion bill to land on his desk this year. That includes a trigger law set to make the procedure illegal should SCOTUS overturn Roe V Wade. HB 4327...
OKLAHOMA CITY — Students in Oklahoma will now be required to learn more about the horrors of the Holocaust. Gov. Kevin Stitt signed Senate Bill 1671 into law. The bill requires Oklahoma public school students in grades six through 12 to learn about the Holocaust. The measure received overwhelming...
OKLAHOMA CITY — Generations of Native Americans have mourned the loss of missing or murdered loved ones. Their calls for justice have generated nationwide attention. In Oklahoma, a law signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt is meant to address the crisis and help bring answers to families. “She was just...
TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Nation’s chief took aim at what he called ongoing threats to the tribe and its sovereignty during his monthly address to the Tribal Council on May 16. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said that Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt “has been attacking our sovereignty since...
State lawmakers call a special session to take back control over how Oklahoma will spend almost $2 billion dollars in COVID-19 relief. : Lawmakers Push For Special Session To Decide How To Allocate $1.8 Billion In Federal COVID Funding. This move for a special session means lawmakers are going to...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma House committee that is investigating the controversial contract between Swadley’s and the Oklahoma Department of Tourism had its first meeting last week. However, they weren’t happy with one no-show. Also, the Flashpoint team discusses whether protesters should be allowed outside of...
(The Center Square) - A bill that limits who has the authority to enter legal agreements relating to election procedures is now in the hands of Gov. Kevin Stitt. Senate Bill 523, which passed by a 35-8 vote, specifies that only the Legislature can settle legal matters that would alter election procedures.
In 1909 the father of Dale Carnegie, the guy who wrote "How to Win Friends and Influence People," sold his farm near Warrensburg and went on a prospecting tour of Oklahoma. He decided Warrensburg was better, which is still true today if you ask me. According to an article from...
