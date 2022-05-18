GrowGeneration Debuts Drip Hydro, A Complete Line Of Liquid Fertilizer Blends Designed For Commercial Cultivators

Although plants have several advantages for foreign protein production, cultivation of transgenic plants in artificial plant growth facilities involves the use of a great amount of electricity for lightning and air conditioning, reducing cost-effectiveness. Protein production in plants grown in darkness can overcome this problem, but the amount of protein produced in the dark is unknown. In this study, the total amount of soluble protein produced in rice seedlings germinated and grown in light or darkness were examined at several time points after germination and under different temperature, nutritional, and seedling density conditions. Our results indicate that rice seedlings grown in darkness produce a comparable amount of total soluble protein to those grown in light. Furthermore, we found that the best conditions for protein production in dark-grown rice seedlings are large seeds germinated and grown for 10"“12Â days at 28Â Â°C supplemented with Murashige and Skoog medium and 30Â g/l sucrose in dense planting. Therefore, our results suggest that foreign proteins can be produced in rice seedlings in the dark, with a reduced electricity use and an increase in cost-effectiveness.

AGRICULTURE ・ 10 DAYS AGO