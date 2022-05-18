ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

GrowGeneration Debuts Drip Hydro, A Complete Line Of Liquid Fertilizer Blends Designed For Commercial Cultivators

By Vuk Zdinjak
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GrowGeneration Corp. GRWG announced that select stores will begin selling Drip Hydro. Drip Hydro was developed by Rex Gill, founder of Power Si, the original patented formula of mono-silicic acid for crops, along with Robert (Bear) Masterson, the former owner of The Harvest Company. Drip Hydro consists of a...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Development of a potential super wheat for salty soils

Researchers at the University of Gothenburg have developed several new varieties of wheat that tolerate soils with higher salt concentrations. After having mutated a wheat variety from Bangladesh, they now have a wheat with seeds that weigh three times more and that germinate almost twice as often as the original variety.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Evaluation of protein production in rice seedlings under dark conditions

Although plants have several advantages for foreign protein production, cultivation of transgenic plants in artificial plant growth facilities involves the use of a great amount of electricity for lightning and air conditioning, reducing cost-effectiveness. Protein production in plants grown in darkness can overcome this problem, but the amount of protein produced in the dark is unknown. In this study, the total amount of soluble protein produced in rice seedlings germinated and grown in light or darkness were examined at several time points after germination and under different temperature, nutritional, and seedling density conditions. Our results indicate that rice seedlings grown in darkness produce a comparable amount of total soluble protein to those grown in light. Furthermore, we found that the best conditions for protein production in dark-grown rice seedlings are large seeds germinated and grown for 10"“12Â days at 28Â Â°C supplemented with Murashige and Skoog medium and 30Â g/l sucrose in dense planting. Therefore, our results suggest that foreign proteins can be produced in rice seedlings in the dark, with a reduced electricity use and an increase in cost-effectiveness.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquid Fertilizer#Drip Hydro#Growgeneration Corp#Grwg#Power Si#The Harvest Company#Flex
scitechdaily.com

4,100 Feet Underground, Scientists Test a Unique Geothermal Energy System

Team collaborates on assembling and testing “rock star” system 4,100 feet underground. A team of scientists has assembled a first-of-its-kind system to help them understand how to harness energy from deep below ground. The Stimulation and Flow System is the newest “rock star” from Pacific Northwest National Laboratory...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Taste Of Home

Can You Put Aluminum Foil in the Microwave?

In terms of kitchen tools, aluminum foil is surprisingly useful and pretty inexpensive. But what about when you want to heat up some foil-wrapped leftovers or make foil-packet dinners on the fly? Can you put aluminum foil in the microwave?. Technically, yes. But it requires taking safety precautions (and using...
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Benzinga

73M DOGE Sent In A Single Transaction As Dogecoin Whales Remain Frenzied By The Terrapocalypse

Nearly 73 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD were moved from an unknown address to an unknown wallet in a single transaction earlier on Wednesday. What Happened: The transaction processed on Monday moved 72,888,274 DOGE from an unknown address to an unknown wallet for a total transfer value of nearly $6.6 million as of press time, according to transaction tracking service Clank.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Phys.org

Magnetic nanoparticles in biological vehicles individually characterized for the first time

Imagine a tiny vehicle with a nanomagnetic structure, which can be steered through the human body via external magnetic fields. Arriving at its destination, the vehicle may release a drug, or heat up cancer cells without affecting healthy tissue. Scientists of different disciplines are working on this vision. A multidisciplinary research group at Universidad del País Vasco, Leioa, Spain, explores the talents of so-called magnetotactic bacteria, which have the surprising property of forming magnetic iron oxide nanoparticles inside their cells. These particles, with diameters of around 50 nanometers (100 times smaller than blood cells), arrange, within the bacterium, into a chain. The Spanish team is pursuing the idea of using such "magnetic bacteria" as magnetic hyperthermia agents to treat cancer: Steered to the cancer site, the magnetic nanostructures are to be heated by external fields in order to burn the cancer cells.
CANCER
The Independent

Scientists create computer powered by algae that will never run out of battery

Scientists have made a computer that uses algae and will never run out of battery.The breakthrough uses a species of blue-green algae called synechocystis that has been powering a microprocessor continuously for a year using only light and water as fuel.The system is approximately the size of an AA battery and uses photosynthesis to generate a tiny electrical current, which interacts with an aluminium electrode and to maintain a working Arm Cortex M0+ microprocessor.“The growing Internet of Things needs an increasing amount of power, and we think this will have to come from systems that can generate energy, rather than simply...
ENGINEERING
Benzinga

Looking Into New York Community's Recent Short Interest

New York Community's (NYSE:NYCB) short percent of float has risen 7.6% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 47.98 million shares sold short, which is 10.62% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 6.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Phys.org

Research unveils evolution and seed micromorphology in Impatiens

The species Impatiens linnaeus is notoriously difficult to classify morphologically, and the semi-succulent stems, fleshy leaves, and extremely fragile flowers make it challenging to prepare good herbarium specimens. Compared with flowers, seeds of Impatiens are more stable and conserved, and the importance of seed micromorphology for classification has been recognized. However, the micromorphological seed coat characteristics of Impatiens seeds have not been systematically studied.
WILDLIFE
Benzinga

Harborside Acquires Full Ownership Of Seaside Cannabis Store

Harborside Inc. HBORF HBOR reached an agreement on May 18 to acquire a further 50% ownership interest in its Seaside, California store. The acquisition will result in the company owning all of the issued and outstanding securities of 680 Broadway Master, LLC, which owns the Seaside Store. This brings the company's interest in the Seaside Store to 100%.
SEASIDE, CA
Nature.com

Production of a hybrid capacitive storage device via hydrogen gas and carbon electrodes coupling

Conventional electric double-layer capacitors are energy storage devices with a high specific power and extended cycle life. However, the low energy content of this class of devices acts as a stumbling block to widespread adoption in the energy storage field. To circumvent the low-energy drawback of electric double-layer capacitors, here we report the assembly and testing of a hybrid device called electrocatalytic hydrogen gas capacitor containing a hydrogen gas negative electrode and a carbon-based positive electrode. This device operates using pH-universal aqueous electrolyte solutions (i.e., from 0 to 14) in a wide temperature range (i.e., from"‰âˆ’"‰70 Â°C to 60 Â°C). In particular, we report specific energy and power of 45"‰Wh"‰kgâˆ’1 and 458"‰W"‰kgâˆ’1 (both values based on the electrodes' active materials mass), respectively, at 1"‰A"‰gâˆ’1 and 25 Â°C with 9"‰M H3PO4 electrolyte solution. The device also enables capacitance retention of 85% (final capacitance of about 114"‰F"‰gâˆ’1) after 100,000 cycles at 10"‰A"‰gâˆ’1 and 25 Â°C with 1"‰M phosphate buffer electrolyte solution.
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Paper or plastic? Rigid waterproof coating for paper aims to reduce our dependence on plastic

There is a considerable amount of research into the reduction of plastic for many and various applications. For the first time, researchers have found a way to imbue relatively sustainable paper materials with some of the useful properties of plastic. This can be done easily, cost effectively, and efficiently. A coating called Choetsu not only waterproofs paper, but also maintains its flexibility and degrades safely as well.
ENVIRONMENT
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
44K+
Followers
134K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy