Dallas County Sheriff’s Report May 18

A Greene County High School male is charged with a felony following an argument allegedly involving a shotgun. Jefferson Police Captain Jason Kroeger tells Raccoon Valley Radio they responded to the call at the high school at 12:25pm Friday. Kroeger says two juvenile males had an ongoing argument which eventually led to the parking lot. He points out one of the males showed the other male a shotgun that was in his vehicle. However, Kroeger believes at no time was the weapon taken out of the vehicle or any direct threats were made to use the firearm. No one was hurt in the incident.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO