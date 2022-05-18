ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, IA

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report May 18

By The Perry News
theperrynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo view a log of the calls for service, click here. Anastasiya Walker, 33, of...

theperrynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Public Safety Officials Responded To Crash Resulting In Injuries In Dallas County Friday Afternoon

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash that resulted in injuries Friday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office, Woodward and Bouton Fire Departments and Dallas County EMS were called to a two-vehicle crash at approximately 2:40 p.m. Friday afternoon at 150th Street and Highway 169 just south of Highway 141 in Dallas County.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County High School Charged with Felony Following Argument Involving a Shotgun

A Greene County High School male is charged with a felony following an argument allegedly involving a shotgun. Jefferson Police Captain Jason Kroeger tells Raccoon Valley Radio they responded to the call at the high school at 12:25pm Friday. Kroeger says two juvenile males had an ongoing argument which eventually led to the parking lot. He points out one of the males showed the other male a shotgun that was in his vehicle. However, Kroeger believes at no time was the weapon taken out of the vehicle or any direct threats were made to use the firearm. No one was hurt in the incident.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Perry Police Report May 19

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. A 2001 Pontiac GRM, registered to and driven by Jean Lucile Devilbiss of 204 Lucinda St., Perry, collided with a 2015 Ford Taurus, registered to Tyson Corp. of 13000 1 Court, Perry, and driven by Berihu Gebresslasie Bahta of 7551 Aspen Dr., West Des Moines. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $1,000. Devilbiss was issued a citation for failure to provide proof of financial liability-accident related.
PERRY, IA
KCCI.com

State patrol: Motorcyclist clocked at 130 mph before surrendering

BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — A motorcyclist was jailed Friday after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase. At about 4:30 p.m., a trooper with the Iowa State Patrol attempted to stop a 2009 Kawasaki ZX600 motorcycle near United Community School in Boone County. The motorcycle fled and traveled westbound...
BOONE COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas County, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Grimes, IA
City
Redfield, IA
County
Dallas County, IA
kniakrls.com

Kalona Man Charged in Marion County for Trafficking Weapons

On Wednesday at approximately 6:45 pm, the Marion County Sheriff’s Department arrested 34-year-old Aaron Wayne Neuzil of Kalona, Iowa. Deputies found Neuzil with a Black Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 2.0 9mm firearm that was reported stolen from Iowa City. Neuzil was charged with Trafficking in Stolen Weapons First Offense, a Class D Felony.
MARION COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police arrest Clarke County Woman for Burglary

(Creston) An Osceola woman faces burglary charges in Creston. Police arrested 46-year-old Mandi Lea Stowers for burglary out of motor vehicle 3rd – degree. Officers stopped Stowers at Maple and Montgomery Streets, transported her to the Adams County Jail, and held her on a $1,000 cash bond. On Tuesday,...
CRESTON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
1230kfjb.com

Woman Facing Multiple Offenses in Three Different Iowa Counties is Arrested and Currently Being Held in the Marshall County Jail

A woman who was facing multiple charges in three different Iowa counties has recently been arrested and is currently being held in the Marshall County Jail. Thirty-year-old Monique Woodsmall has previously faced multiple charges stemming from incidents that occurred in Franklin, Hardin and Marshall counties. Woodsmall was scheduled to appear...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

One person shot during Des Moines Git-N-Go robbery

DES MOINES, Iowa – One person was injured in a shooting during a robbery at a Des Moines convenience store late Thursday night.   It happened at the Git n Go at 816 E. Euclid Avenue shortly after 11:00 p.m., according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. The clerk told investigators […]
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCCI.com

Court documents detail David Boley’s arrest after multi-day search

CENTERVILLE, Iowa — The multi-day search forDavid Boley ended on Tuesday afternoon after the Appanoose County Sheriff's Office conducted a search warrant at the Centerville residence of Cristina Boley, the wife of David Boley. Court documents show it all started on Saturday. Boley tried to hide a stolen tractor...
CENTERVILLE, IA
WHO 13

Fugitive arrested after 3 day manhunt in Appanoose County

APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — David Boley is in custody tonight in Appanoose County, three days after he allegedly assaulted a deputy sheriff and sparked a manhunt. The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office reports that Boley was arrested at 3:50 pm on Tuesday at his wife’s home in Centerville. She is now facing criminal charges as well. […]
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Man Accused of Assaulting Deputy Captured

(Moravia, IA) – The search is over for a man accused of severely injuring a sheriff’s deputy in Appanoose County. David Boley was found Tuesday afternoon in a home in Centerville, along with his wife, Cristina. The manhunt began after authorities say Boley struck Appanoose County Deputy Gary Buckallew in the head on Saturday, causing several injuries. Boley is facing several charges, including assault causing serious injury, disarming a peace officer of a dangerous weapon, possession of meth, drug distribution to a person under 18, sexual abuse, incest, and child endangerment. His wife is charged with aiding and abetting burglary and child endangerment.
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Farragut man arrested for assault an officer

(Sidney) -- A Farragut man was arrested this week on multiple charges after allegedly fighting with deputies. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says deputies discovered a one-vehicle accident on Highway 2 east of Sidney around 4:45 a.m. Monday. Authorities arrested the driver -- 24-year-old Jordan Nisely -- for operating while intoxicated -- first offense -- and driving under suspension. During the course of the arrest, authorities say Nisely began fighting with deputies, resulting in a minor injury to a law enforcement officer.
FARRAGUT, IA
kmaland.com

Red Oak woman arrested on unauthorized credit card use

(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak woman was arrested Tuesday on charges of unauthorized use of a credit card. Red Oak Police arrested 25-year-old Daisy Adelle Walker Tuesday afternoon. Walker is charged with 58 counts of unauthorized credit card use. Each count is a Class D felony. Walker is being...
RED OAK, IA
1230kfjb.com

Police in Iowa Falls Investigating Recent Vandalism Spree

Police in Iowa Falls are investigating some recent reports of vandalism that have been reported throughout different areas of the community. Police says the person or persons involved used spray paint or some type of marker to write cryptic slogans inside the Estes Park Band Shell, on picnic tables and on the Bill Riley Statue.
IOWA FALLS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy