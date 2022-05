If you know a kid who can build amazing LEGO creations, they could be named the very first Mini Master Model Builder. The first-ever search for the Hudson Valley's best lego builder has been announced for children aged five to 10. If you've ever watched LEGO Masters you know that some incredible models can be made out of LEGO bricks. Contestants on the Fox series have been practicing since they were kids and have become some of the best brick builders in the world. Now, young model makers will have their own shot at becoming a master with a contest that's being held right here in the Hudson Valley.

HUDSON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO