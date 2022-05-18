Boys Baseball: Ships Sneak Past Storm

Sandra L. Bialek, age 82, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls. Sandra was born on February 6, 1940 in Manitowoc. She was the daughter of the late William and Viola Zeman Trochil. Sandra was a graduate of Lincoln High School and had been employed at Fox Hills Resort in Mishicot. On June 30, 1956 she married Allen R. Bialek at Holy Innocents Catholic Church in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on November 10, 2020. Sandra enjoyed camping, trips out to Arizona, socializing with her family and friends (while enjoying a few Busch Lights) and one or two Old Fashioneds on Sunday with her husband Allen.

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO