I was out with some friends at Wilcox Park, and we were sitting at one of the picnic tables. All of a sudden, I have some kind of buzzing around us. I look around and find a couple of wasps swarming. I hopped up out of my seat and cowered away. It happened so quick that my friends were more shocked by my action than they were to seeing any wasps. Everyone got their laughs in while I shrunk away each time the wasps got near. Honestly, it probably was a hilarious sight to see me get chased around.

