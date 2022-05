After previous increases in the number of unsheltered homeless people, this year San Bernardino county saw a net decrease of those without a place to stay and a dramatic increase in the number of those in housing and shelters. Those were among the findings from the 2022 Point-In-Time Count of San Bernardino County’s homeless population, conducted February 24. The count showed a 6.6 percent increase in the total number of homeless, an improvement over the 20 percent increase in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2021 count.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO