Where: Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora. There's an elevator near Sweet Cow inside Stanley Marketplace that leads to a small, little-known spot on the third level. But it will soon become much better known, as Sky Bar. "This concept was created over a year ago with the space being really just unused. It was just an open overlook," says Brandi Shigley, who co-owns Sky Bar with her "partner in life and crime," architect Patrick McMichael, and Skye Barker Maa, who also owns Factory Fashion and Neighborhood Music and Theatre in the food hall.

AURORA, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO