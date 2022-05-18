ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC 'are planning August 20 showdown between Kamaru Usman and British star Leon Edwards' if champion recovers from hand injury

By Will Griffee For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards has been earmarked for the main event of UFC 278 on August 20.

The British star has been waiting patiently for his shot at the welterweight title against the promotion's pound-for-pound No 1.

Dana White confirmed 'Rocky' is next in line when asked about it during UFC London back in March but nothing has been announced.

Kamaru Usman has looked sensational as champion at 170-pounds and will face Leon Edwards
Edwards will finally have his UFC welterweight title shot later this year, touted for August 20

Usman is recovering from surgery on his hand but according to Ariel Helwani, the UFC have zeroed in on the Salt Lake City event this summer for the champion's rematch with Edwards.

Edwards last tasted defeat in 2015 in his first clash with 'The Nigerian Nightmare' in a unanimous decision.

Both men have developed significantly since then and British hopes are high that the Birmingham fighter can become the second UFC champion from these shores after Michael Bisping.

Edwards dominated Nate Diaz in his last fight despite a late wobble in the fifth round and should pose a real threat to Usman.

Edwards has been sensational since losing his first fight with Usman and deserves the shot

But the 35-year-old is a dominant champion and now has a real ability to knock out opponents to go with his impressive wrestling.

He has been vocal in his desire to face Canelo Alvarez in a lucrative boxing match but the interest in such a crossover fight from elsewhere has been limited.

Crucially Dana White is vehemently against the idea so Usman will have to stick with MMA for the time being and concentrate on the challenge posed by Edwards.

