Cabinet tensions ramp up as Liz Truss urges 'low tax' response to cost-of-living crisis and dismisses calls for windfall tax on energy firms - despite Rishi saying the idea is 'on the table'

By James Tapsfield, Political Editor For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Cabinet tensions ramped today as Liz Truss urged a 'low tax' response to the cost-of-living crisis and dismissed the idea of a windfall tax on energy firms.

The Foreign Secretary risked inflaming a growing Tory row by making clear she wanted to prioritise reducing the burden on families and businesses.

She also dodged on whether she had supported the national insurance hike, and cautioned that a one-off levy on the soaring profits of oil and gas giants would make it 'difficult to attract future investment into our country'.

The comments came despite Chancellor Rishi Sunak hinting at a possible U-turn on a windfall tax - something that has been demanded by Labour.

Mr Sunak struck a different tone in the Commons yesterday, telling MPs: 'We are pragmatic and what we want to see are energy companies who have made extraordinary profits at a time of acutely elevated prices investing those profits back into British jobs, growth and energy security.

'But as I have been clear, and as I have said repeatedly, if that doesn’t happen soon and at significant scale then no option is off the table.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p4PDc_0fiHgoth00
Liz Truss (right) ramped up pressure on Rishi Sunak (left) by making clear she wanted to prioritise reducing the burden on families and businesses
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hHJjg_0fiHgoth00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40tL8n_0fiHgoth00
The headline CPI rate rose to 9 per cent in April - up from 7 per cent in March and the peak since 1982, when Margaret Thatcher was PM, the Falklands War was about to start, and unemployment was running at three million

In a round of interviews this morning, Ms Truss aligned herself with the message from many Tory MPs calling for early tax cuts.

'The key response to the huge global inflation crisis we are facing is to make sure our economy grows,' she told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

'That is what is going to help people, it's going to help people in work… to do that we need to attract business investment.

'We have been successful at attracting business investment so far, we need to do more.

'What we know is that a low tax economy helps to deliver that business investment, helps to deliver those jobs.

'I know the Chancellor is looking at all of those things.'

Ms Truss told ITV's Good Morning Britain: 'We've got the lowest unemployment since 1974. That's a positive thing. But now we need to get the economic growth up.

'We need to attract investment, and this is why having a low tax economy is so important. We're competing for investment with other countries.'

Ms Truss acknowledged that inflation is 'extremely high', and there is 'no doubt' things are 'very difficult for people across Britain and in fact across the world' owing to 'global headwinds'.

But she told Sky News: 'The problem with a windfall tax is it makes it difficult to attract future investment into our country. So there is a cost in imposing a tax like that.

'And my view is lower taxes are the best way to attract more investment, to get the businesses into this country that can create these high paid jobs, which is what we need to face down these global headwinds.'

The wrangling came as inflation soared to an eye-watering 40-year high, with fears things are only going to get worse.

The headline CPI rate rose to 9 per cent in April - up from 7 per cent in March and the peak since 1982, when Margaret Thatcher was PM, the Falklands War was about to start, and unemployment was running at three million.

The Bank of England expects the annual rate will get even worse, peaking at 10.25 per cent during the final quarter of the year amid biggest squeeze on incomes since records began in the 1950s. That would be more than five times its 2 per cent target.

Mr Sunak insisted that 'countries around the world are dealing with rising inflation', and he 'stands ready' to offer further support to Britons - while stressing that he cannot 'protect people completely' from pain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cnOlo_0fiHgoth00
Sharp increases in snergy and other household bills have been driving the recent spike in inflation 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I1hH3_0fiHgoth00
 Inflation and interest rates both spiked in the 1970s - but Professor David Blanchflower said the UK faced a different situation today
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HTPLo_0fiHgoth00
The Bank of England's latest projections for GDP and inflation made miserable reading

But experts warned that 'this is what Stagflation looks like', as the UK economy stalls and teeters on the brink of recession after the pandemic and Ukraine war caused chaos.

Analysts said another interest rate hike next month is now 'inevitable', potentially to 1.25 per cent, as the Bank of England scrambles to stop prices spiralling out of control. But the Pound still dipped further against the US dollar as investors priced in the increasingly grim situation.

Threadneedle Street governor Andrew Bailey infuriated ministers earlier this week when he delivered an extraordinary warning that 'apocalyptic' food price rises are in the pipeline.

He admitted that the Bank is largely 'helpless' to prevent the 'very real income shock' and unemployment will rise.

The unrelentingly miserable news continued with pump prices reaching new records, of 167.64p for petrol and 180.88p for diesel.

In a further headache for ministers, the RPI measure of inflation has rocketed even higher to 11.1 per cent in April - with unions threatening strikes unless that is used as the basis for pay rises in the public sector.

