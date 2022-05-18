ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a gardening expert – These are the plants to have if you want to add a burst of colour to your green space

By Isobel Pankhurst
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GTaWt_0fiHgcIz00

IT’S the perfect time of year to be out planting flowers and adding colour to your garden, and there are a number of plants that are perfect for doing just this.

One gardening expert has revealed what plants can be planted in your garden right now, and which you should avoid until a different time of year.

Gardening expert and founder of the blog Blooming Lucky, Louise Findlay-Wilson talked to The Express about which plants gardeners can add to their green space.

She warned against bedding plants at this time of year saying: “If you’re looking to add a burst of colour to your garden at the moment, it may be tempting to buy bedding plants.”

“They seem so relatively cheap and cheerful. Surely, they’d be perfect to pop into containers or borders? Well not necessarily.”

Louise says that due to the current risk of frost, any sudden drop in temperature may end up killing the flowers.

Instead she recommends Perennials, Geum, and Achilleas, for a lovely burst of colour in your outdoor space.

Perennials are a good choice according to Louise, who says “they will come back year after year” and, “they create lots more lovely, colourful plants for yourself.”

Lousie describes the Geum flower as “soft and wild looking” - and they’re another flower that will keep coming back annually.

A perfect choice for English gardens, she adds: “They can flower from late spring right into summer and sometimes as late as autumn.”

Achilleas is another of the gardening guru’s suggestions, her favourite kind being Achillea Moonshines.

Explaining her choice she said: “With its acid lemon flat flower heads, which go on and on, and feathery blue-green, grey foliage, I think it’s a real star.”

Achilleas also have the benefit of being a relatively low maintenance plant, so even the busiest of green fingers can have these in their garden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gf6I4_0fiHgcIz00
Add a touch of colour to your garden with these flowers Credit: Getty

