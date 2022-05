Chili, with all its savory flavors of meat, beans, and tomatoes, is more of an autumn or winter meal, something hot and rich that's best reserved for cold nights than scorching summer days. But that doesn't mean that a big bowl of meaty chili can't have a place during summer, right? After all, what better way to liven up those freshly grilled hot dogs with a slather of chili? And it's always a welcome sight to see a crockpot full of chili at your relatives' Fourth of July barbecue.

