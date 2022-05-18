ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

TikTok Chef Chris Cho prepares Korean egg fried rice

By FOX 5 NY Staff
fox5ny.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK - Philadelphia native Chris Cho is a Korean chef who's been professionally cooking for more than 10 years. As the owner of two Korean restaurants, he is used to serving more than 300 customers per day. Before he was a chef, Cho worked in digital marketing...

www.fox5ny.com

Comments / 1

Related
Primetimer

Alton Brown on leaving Food Network for Netflix's Iron Chef reboot: "I had to follow that franchise"

What many of Brown's fans may not realize is that him joining Netflix's Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend is also him leaving Food Network, which he has called home for the past two decades. "You know what? I don't think goodbye," he tells EW. "Goodbye is really final. Perhaps au revoir or adieu for now. I don't really think of myself as having left a place as much as I simply crossed the street to join one of my first loves. I had 20 pretty spectacular years at Food Network. I built a brand there. I became part of Iron Chef America there. But to be honest, if Netflix had taken a shot at Iron Chef without me, that would have broken my heart. (Laughs) So I had to follow that franchise, which has been such a big part of my life and a really big part of my career. And as it evolves into something new and spectacular, I just had to be a part of it." Brown adds: "I simply knew that if Netflix was going to have a go at rebooting Iron Chef — and they have in a magnificent way — if I was going to be invited to the party, I was going to the party, and there was nothing that would have kept me from doing that. It is such an incredibly vital franchise to me. I've learned through many, many years of doing hundreds of episodes of that show, to have a chance of being part of this new reimagining which is amazingly brilliant, it's just not something that I could not do. So no, it was a very easy decision."
TV SERIES
Mashed

How Portobello Mushrooms Became So Trendy In Recipes

Going to a get-together and finding out that the entrée has a portobello mushroom on it is definitely a fancy surprise — and a delicious one! The portobello mushroom is often preferred over other mushroom varieties for its richness, meatiness, and pronounced flavor. According to Fine Cooking, this...
RECIPES
Fast Company

Chef Kwame Onwuachi’s debut cookbook is a taste of Black America

When you think of the flavors that encapsulate America, foods like French fries and hamburgers probably come to mind. But for chef Kwame Onwuachi, his America is a melting pot of Afro-Caribbean flavors that colored his upbringing. “I wanted to create a book that reflected my journey and also show...
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Philadelphia, PA
Food & Drinks
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Upworthy

Chef returns $1,200 bill of rich diner who 'disrespected' his waitress, bans them from restaurant

A chef has called out a group of rich diners for misbehaving with the waitress and banned them from returning to the restaurant. Lee Skeet, who works as a chef at Cora, in Cardiff, U.K., shared an email written to the entitled diner on Twitter and wrote, "I just think we should start calling out rich people who think they can treat people like crap." The group of diners had racked up the highest bill at his restaurant—$1,200—but it didn't deter Skeet from calling them out and backing his co-worker who was harassed by the group. At a time when employees are leaving their jobs over toxic work environments and bosses, Skeet showed what an exemplary workplace looks like.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fried Rice#Food Drink#Korean#Fox5ny News
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Community Policy