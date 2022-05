COATESVILLE, PA — The Coatesville Police Department say they are searching for four teens wanted in connection to an armed robbery that occurred Monday evening. Authorities state that on May 16, 2022, Coatesville Police took a report of an armed robbery innocent that occurred at 8:20 PM on South 4th Avenue and Walnut Street. The victim, a juvenile, and his mother conveyed to the Police that four juveniles, ages 15 to 17, wearing all black, brandished a firearm and stole the victim’s bike. The bicycle is described as black with gold rims, with a value of approximately $1000.

