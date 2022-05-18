ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Sedalia woman arrested for allegedly shooting at live-in boyfriend

By Gloria Enloe
kjluradio.com
 3 days ago

A Sedalia woman is arrested for allegedly shooting at her live-in boyfriend then barricading herself inside their home. The Sedalia Police Department says officers were called to the...

www.kjluradio.com

Related
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Disturbance Call Leads To Arrest of Sedalia Man

Sedalia Police responded to the area of South Brown Avenue and East 19th Street for a report of a disturbance Thursday night at 8:22 p.m. The victim reported being assaulted by three subjects known to him. The victim also reported that the three subjects also flattened his tires, and destroyed...
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA WOMAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES AFTER REPORT OF SHOTS FIRED

A six-figure bond has been set for a Sedalia woman charged with multiple felonies after authorities responded to the report of shots fired on May 17. According to the Sedalia Police Department, officers responded to the 2500 block of East 9th Street, and a 57-year-old man alleged to authorities he had been shot at multiple times by another person he knew.
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia woman charged with trafficking in stolen identities

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia woman is facing a charge of trafficking in stolen identities after a March investigation. A Boone County prosecutor has charged Nikki Marie Boone with trafficking in stolen identities. Police arrested Boone on March 24 at the La Quinta Inn off I-70 for stealing and credit card fraud charges, according to The post Columbia woman charged with trafficking in stolen identities appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
City
Sedalia, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Daycare bomb threat suspect arrested in Kansas

Columbia police is reporting that Alexzander Scott Green, 25, of St. Joseph, was arrested in connection with the bomb threat made at the daycare center on the 2400 block of West Ash Street on Tuesday. The post Daycare bomb threat suspect arrested in Kansas appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For May 20, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday night, Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that did not have license plate lights in the area of the 2700 block of West 16th Street. While speaking to the driver, Officers smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle showed marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Ethan Emmett, 25, of Knob Noster, was issued citations for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
SEDALIA, MO
#Shooting#Live In#Domestic Violence#Police#Violent Crime
kjluradio.com

Vienna man accused of threatening neighbors with a hatchet

A Maries County man is facing charges for threatening a neighbor with a hatchet. The Maries County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were called to a home on Highway Y in Vienna on Tuesday evening to investigate a man making threats toward a neighbor. When deputies arrived, they were told by the victim and other witnesses that Lyndell Lewis, 31, had gotten upset that his neighbor’s trash can was in his driveway. The neighbors say they were unsure of how it got there, removed it, and apologized, but Lewis kept acting belligerent. At one point he allegedly armed himself with a hatchet and threatened to kill his neighbors.
VIENNA, MO
kjluradio.com

Pulaski County authorities search for man wanted on warrants for drugs

Authorities in Pulaski County are searching for a man wanted on outstanding warrants. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says Lathario Carter, 36, is wanted on charges of delivery and possession of a controlled substance. He’s described as a black man, standing 6’2 and weighing 175 pounds. There’s a picture of him on our website, kjluradio.com. Authorities say he may have cut his hair and shaved his beard.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
921news.com

Charges Filed After Theft in Deerfield

On the morning of May 4th, Vernon County Sheriff’s Deputies took a report of a theft that had occurred from a vehicle at a residence on Walnut Street in Deerfield, MO. According to Vernon County Sheriff’s Office Official’s, it was determined that the suspects proceeded to use a stolen debit card at multiple businesses in Vernon County after the theft.
DEERFIELD, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KYTV

Prosecutors charge woman for firing shots on busy Springfield street

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County prosecutors charged a woman accused of firing shots during an incident in west Springfield Monday. Christa Joellen Fitzjarrald, 27, faces charges including first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. A judge set her bond at $500,000. Investigators say the incident...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man charged for road rage incident in Cooper County

A Columbia man is facing numerous charges following a road rage incident on I-70. Jeremy Kisch, 29, is charged with four counts of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of possession of a controlled substance. Kisch was arrested last week after he allegedly pointed a gun at a...
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Cape Girardeau man seriously injured in multi-semi crash in Pulaski County

A southeast Missouri man suffers serious injuries in a Pulaski County crash involving his Volkswagon Beetle and three semis. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Colenan Kirn, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was driving on I-44 near St. Robert, late Friday morning, when he was rear-ended by a semi. The patrol reports the impact forced Kirn’s car into the rear of a second semi, while the first semi continued on, striking the towed unit of a third semi.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

ALLEGED STORAGE UNIT BURGLAR NABBED BY POLICE

A Marshall man is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly cut locks on storage units. According to a Marshall Police Report, on May 16, a witness called the department and said someone had cut locks and stolen items from several storage units at Banks Storage in the 800 block of North Lexington Avenue (U.S. Highway 65).
MARSHALL, MO
kjluradio.com

Man charged with calling in bomb threat to Columbia day care

Charges are filed against a man accused of calling in a bomb threat to a Columbia day care. Alexzander Green is charged with one count of making a terrorist threat, one count of harassment and one count of endangering the welfare of a child. Court records state that Green called...
COLUMBIA, MO

