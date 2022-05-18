ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Hoyle wins Democratic nomination in Oregon’s 4th Congressional District

By Chris M Lehman
opb.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVal Hoyle is the choice of 4th U.S. House District Democrats to replace Rep. Peter DeFazio in Congress. Hoyle took a commanding lead in the Democratic primary Tuesday, with 66% of the vote in the eight-candidate field as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night. She leads Doyle Canning, who had...

www.opb.org

