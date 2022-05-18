Hoyle wins Democratic nomination in Oregon’s 4th Congressional District

Your browser does not support the audio element. From the governor’s race to a new Congressional district seat, Oregonians cast their votes on key races in the primary which wrapped yesterday. But this year, ballots postmarked by May 17 will still be counted, leaving the outcome of some close contests still unclear. We hear from Tina Kotek, former Oregon Speaker of the House, who won the Democratic nomination in the governor’s race. We also hear from unaffiliated candidate and former Oregon state senator Betsy Johnson, who will likely compete against Kotek. Other projected primary winners we’ll also hear from: Val Hoyle in the U.S. Congressional District 4 race; Andrea Salinas and Mike Erickson in the Congressional District 6 race; Christina Stephenson in the state Bureau of Labor and Industries race; and Nicole Morrissey O’Donnell, who is poised to become Multnomah County’s first female sheriff. OPB political reporter Sam Stites will also join us to talk about the “Greater Idaho” votes in three counties.

OREGON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO