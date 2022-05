The Freedom House in Alexandria, Virginia, will once again be open at the end of the month after shutting for two years because of the pandemic. The Freedom House at 1315 Duke St. served as a slave jail and was home to one of the largest slave trading businesses in the country. Franklin & Armfield operated there from 1828 to 1837. Back then, it encompassed half a city block with high brick walls fencing in the property and those imprisoned there. It was a hub for the slave trade until 1861, when it was liberated by Union soldiers and converted into a military jail.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO