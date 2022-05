The Franklin County Seahawks wrapped up their 2022 season with an 18-7 record, as they fell to Chipley 10-3 May 10 in the regional semi-finals in Washington County. Franklin County drew first blood, with a run in the top of the first, but the Tigers put two on in the bottom of the inning to take the lead.

