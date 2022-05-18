ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minden, LA

Boil advisory issued for parts of the Village Water System

KTBS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRINCETON, La. - A water boil advisory has been issued for some members of the Village Water System in the Minden area....

www.ktbs.com

Comments / 0

KTBS

Rock Solid appeals city's rejection of pool management application

SHREVEPORT, La. -- With the city's choice to manage public pools turning down the contract, the former manager is trying to get the job back by appealing Shreveport's rejection of their plan. "Rock Solid has responded to the correspondence from the city's Purchasing Department," wrote the director of the non-profit...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Linton Road Bridge replacement project continues

BOSSIER PARISH, La. - The Linton Road bridge replacement project over Cypress Black Bayou Reservoir in north Bossier Parish is making progress as it moves toward completion. Since the $5 million project began in April 2021, the contractor has completed the removal of the old bridge, which had aged to the point of needing replacement in order to effectively serve the rapidly growing north Bossier Parish community.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Fire Department Announces the Opening of a New Station #8

This is another of those stories that is just a little bittersweet to me. Back in the 80's I wanted to be on the Shreveport Fire Department so badly, I even sat through a city council meeting where the city department heads were presenting their upcoming fiscal year budgets. The city, at that time, was under a hiring freeze, and I wanted to see if a new training class was going to be scheduled for the fire department. I had several friends then who were already firemen, and I hung out at #8... a lot... I love that building. It turns out God had other plans for me, (otherwise I wouldn't be here at this awesome job today), so I think it worked out for the best. Seems He knew what He was doing.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Bossier Parish Police Jury discuss Jimmie Davis bridge

Bossier Parish agreed Wednesday to join three other local public bodies to help keep the. old Jimmie Davis bridge clean once the structure becomes a linear park with the. construction of a new bridge over the Red River. Police Jury members voted unanimously to approve a Memorandum of Understanding. (MOU)...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
City
Princeton, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Minden, LA
Government
City
Minden, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Drawdown for Saline Lake (Natchitoches and Winn Parishes)

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has scheduled a drawdown of Saline Lake (Natchitoches and Winn Parishes) for giant salvinia management, reduction of organic muck, and fish habitat improvement. The drawdown is designed to reduce the further expansion of salvinia as summertime temperatures promote maximum growth. The water...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KTBS

DOTD gives update on Linton Road bridge replacement

BENTON, La. -- The Linton Road bridge replacement project over Cypress Black Bayou Reservoir in north Bossier Parish is making progress as it moves toward completion, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development in a news release Wednesday. Since the $5 million project began in April 2021, the...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

St. Francis Medical Center made changes to its visitation hours

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - St. Francis Medical Center has updated its visitation hours for expecting moms. The change was announced today and starts immediately. It extends the number of hours siblings of newborns and children can stay with their mother. The new hours are from 10 am until 6 pm daily. The policy includes a number of other changes, click here to find out more.
MONROE, LA
KTBS

Community blood drive held for victims of Cotton Valley explosion

MINDEN, La. - Community members in Minden continue to band together to help three of their own. A blood drive was held Friday from noon to 4 p.m. for Daniel Payne, Reagan Hardaway and Chancey Hawk who all suffered severe burns following an explosion at Aeropres near Cotton Valley. The...
MINDEN, LA
#Water Systems#Boiling#The Village Water System#Goodwill Road#St James Church Road
KTBS

I-20 at U.S. 59 in Marshall to be closed Thursday night

MARSHALL, Texas - Interstate 20 at U.S. 59 will be closed in both directions Thursday night as crews work on the U.S. 59 bridge, the Texas Department of Transportation said. The closure is expected to last from 7 p.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Friday. Interstate 20 traffic in both directions...
MARSHALL, TX
KTAL

All clear: Suspicious package removed, Colquitt Rd. open

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police, fire crews, and a bomb squad are investigating a suspicious package in South Shreveport. According to Shreveport Fire Department Public Information Officer Robert Taggart, the fire department got a call just after 12 p.m. reporting a suspicious-looking package near some utility equipment near the intersection of Colquitt Road and Dean Road.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Break
Politics
KSLA

Haughton community comes together for Clay Moock

City of Shreveport says company declined their offer to manage community pools this summer. The City of Shreveport and SPAR say they are working quickly to develop a plan to provide access to swim programs and to create a safe experience for youth this summer. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Near record high temperature on Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service reported a high of 93 on Wednesday afternoon which was 1 degree shy of the record of 94 set back in 1875. Average on this date was 8 degrees cooler or 85 degrees. Many of the KTBS 3 Weather Watchers also recorded...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Ministry group finishes building home for snow storm victim

HOPE, Ark. - A Hope, Ark., man, who lost his home in a snow storm last year, is now in a new home thanks to some help from a local non-profit organization. The Banner of Hope Center was created by the First Baptist Church to help men recovering from drug addiction.
HOPE, AR
KTBS

DeSoto doctor, 2 hospital employees gone amid DEA investigation

MANSFIELD, La. – A longtime DeSoto Parish physician is no longer employed at DeSoto Regional Health System amid an ongoing federal investigation. In addition, two other employees also are no longer on the job. Hospital CEO Todd Eppler confirmed Dr. Jeffrey Evans’ employment ended May 13. Eppler would not...
MANSFIELD, LA

