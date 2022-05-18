Nasopharyngeal carcinoma treatment using exosomes derived from γδ-T cells synergized with radiotherapy

We investigated the impact of C-reactive protein to albumin ratio (CAR) on predicting outcomes in 522 patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) treated with lenvatinib. We determined the optimal CAR cutoff value with time-dependent receiver operating characteristic curve analysis. Additionally, we clarified the relationship between CAR and liver function or HCC progression. Median overall survival was 20.0 (95% confidence interval (CI), 17.2"“22.6) months. The optimal CAR cutoff value was determined to be 0.108. Multivariate analysis showed that high CAR (â‰¥"‰0.108) (hazard ratio (HR), 1.915; 95% CI, 1.495"“2.452), Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group performance status"‰â‰¥"‰1 (HR, 1.429), and Î±-fetoprotein"‰â‰¥"‰400Â ng/mL (HR, 1.604) were independently associated with overall survival. Cumulative overall survival differed significantly between patients with low versus high CAR (p"‰<"‰0.001). Median progression-free survival was 7.5 (95% CI, 6.7"“8.1) months. Multivariate analysis showed that age, CAR"‰â‰¥"‰0.108 (HR, 1.644; 95% CI, 1.324"“2.043), and non-hepatitis B, non-hepatitis C etiology (HR, 0.726) were independently associated with progression-free survival. Cumulative progression-free survival differed significantly between patients with low versus high CAR (p"‰<"‰0.001). CAR values were significantly higher as Japan Integrated Staging score increased (p"‰<"‰0.001). In conclusion, CAR can predict outcomes in patients with unresectable HCC treated with lenvatinib.
Comments / 0