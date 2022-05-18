ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nasopharyngeal carcinoma treatment using exosomes derived from γδ-T cells synergized with radiotherapy

By The University of Hong Kong
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA research team at LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) discovered that exosomes derived from γδ-T cells (γδ-T-Exos) synergized with radiotherapy can control nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) by overcoming the radioresistance of NPC cancer stem cells (CSCs) and preserve their tumor-killing and T cell-promoting activities in the immunosuppressive...

