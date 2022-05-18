Nasopharyngeal carcinoma treatment using exosomes derived from γδ-T cells synergized with radiotherapy

Liver cancer refers primarily to hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) accounting for over 90% of cases and is the highest incidence in men in Thailand. Over the past decades, the incidence of HCC dramatically increased with a strong rise of mortality rates. Garcinia mangostana, "Queen of Fruit" of Thailand, is known as a rich source of xanthones with potent cytotoxic properties against various cancer cells. Study on xanthones is provoking not only due to the structural diversity but also a wide variety of pharmacological activities. Hence the aim of the current study is to determine the effects of metabolites from G. mangostana root on cell proliferation and migration of hepatocellular carcinoma cells. Twenty-two metabolites, including two new benzophenones and one new biphenyl, were isolated and characterized. Five xanthones with a prenyl moiety showed significant cytotoxicity against both HCC cells tested; however, only dulxanthone D displayed the most promising activity on the migration of Huh7 HCC cells, comparable to sorafenib, a standard drug. Moreover, the compound dose-dependently induced apoptosis in Huh7 cells via mitochondrial pathway. Accordingly, dulxanthone D held a great potential for development as a novel migration inhibitor for effective HCC treatment.

