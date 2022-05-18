11 early NHL postseason MVP candidates after Round 1

NHL Commisioner Gary Bettman stands next to the Conn Smythe Trophy. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Stanley Cup playoffs have begun. Actually, they are well underway. The first round is in the history books and a lot of hockey has already been played. When things are all said and done, one player will win the Conn Smythe Award, which is given to the postseason MVP. With that, here are 11 early players in the running for the Conn Smythe:

Edmonton Oilers F Connor McDavid

McDavid is leading the postseason with 14 points after Round 1. Easily puts him near the top, not to mention he's the face of hockey and the NHL.

Florida Panthers F Carter Verhaeghe

Verhaeghe is the Panthers' MVP so far with 12 points, second-most behind McDavid. Of those points, three are game-winning goals as well.

New York Rangers F Mika Zibanejad

Hard to argue Zibanejad wasn't clutch in the first round. With the Rangers' backs against the wall, Zibanejad had seven points in Games 6 and 7 combined.

Colorado Avalanche D Cale Makar

Makar was the best two-way defenseman in the league during the regular season. With 10 playoff points in a clean sweep of the Nashville Predators in Round 1? Firmly still there.

Calgary Flames G Jacob Markstrom

Markstrom is a Vezina finalist and playing much better than the other one still alive in the playoffs (Igor Shesterkin). Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger was the better goalie vs. Markstrom in Round 1 but that was based on volume of work. Markstrom can only play the hand he's dealt and so far he has a playoff-best 1.53 goals against average and .943 save percent (3rd).

St. Louis Blues G Jordan Binnington

Stats and future-casting here. Binnington has a .943 save % (2nd) and 1.67 GAA. Also, if the Blues make it past the Avs in Round 2? Binnington will have to play out of his mind, so he makes the watch list.

Colorado Avalanche F Nathan MacKinnon

MacKinnon only has six total points but five of those were goals in the first round. Note: A four-game Round 1 since the Avs swept. More games and MacKinnon likely has more notches.

New York Rangers D Adam Fox

Fox has been as steady as they come. He's at 10 points through the first round, including a four-point outing against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Edmonton Oilers G Mike Smith

The Oilers go where McDavid takes them but Smith has played well. He has two shutouts and leads the NHL playoffs in goals saved above expected (10.4), according to ESPN

Carolina Hurricanes D Jaccob Slavin

Slavin doesn't have double-digit points from the blue line like Makar and Fox, but he's doing well. He has eight total points, but leads defenders with seven of those points coming during 5-on-5 play, according to Yahoo Sports

Calgary Flames F Johnny Gaudreau

So far Gaudreau has only eight points after a long seven-game series. However, his two goals were both game winners, not to mention the one in Game 7.

