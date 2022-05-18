Auburn baseball defeats Samford and prepares to wrap the regular season at Kentucky

Multiple Tigers are on All-American ballots; found out how we voted.

Auburn baseball (36-16, 15-11) clinched a 12-1 midweek record with an 8-4 victory over in-state Samford on Tuesday night at the Hoover Met, and now heads into the weekend series at Kentucky with a chance to lock down not only a Top 4 seed for next week’s SEC Tournament, but a Top 8 seed for the Field of 64. Head baseball coach Butch Thompson, speaking after the win, is glad his team isn’t looking ahead. “We haven't looked ahead. It's been mature, and I appreciate it. This is the mark of a good ballclub. We will worry about tomorrow, tomorrow. This was a good job with that mindset tonight.”

In the 8-4 victory, Auburn followed the recent pattern of the starting pitcher allowing some early runs before the bullpen mostly shutting things down the rest of the way. Auburn starter Jordan Armstrong, called on for the midweek after Mason Barnett moved to Friday nights to replace Hayden Mullins, was unable to get out of the first inning. A two-out single was followed by a walk, a hit-by-pitch, a two-run single, and another hit by pitch. That’s when pitching coach Tim Hudson made the change to reliever Carson Skipper, who struck out the Samford hitter to end the threat.

Auburn’s offense responded in the top of the 2nd with five runs, sending nine hitters to the plate and collecting five hits and a walk in the inning. Ultimately, all nine starters recorded a hit, including two from catcher Nate LaRue, the player of the game. LaRue finished the midweek with two hits, three RBIs, and yet another runner caught stealing, his 9th of the season in 12 stolen base attempts. “I was really just trying to let the ball travel and see it deep," LaRue said to AuburnTigers.com of his RBI single to start the scoring in the second. "I just got my hands inside on (one) that was middle-in."

For the bullpen, a two-out home run in the 9th off of closer Blake Burkhalter in a non-save situation broke a streak of 22 scoreless innings thrown by the bullpen, dating through the Alabama series, originating in the 7th inning of last Tuesday’s midweek matchup at Troy. Auburn used six relievers to cover the final eight and a third innings of the game, something that was by design. Owing to the rain-shortened series against Alabama, some key relievers haven’t appeared in over a week or haven’t gotten a lot of work: Blake Burkhalter, who dealt with a hamstring injury suffered at Tennessee, had only pitched twice in the previous seventeen days. Carson Skipper wasn’t called upon in games one or two against Alabama; the plan was to use him in relief of Joseph Gonzalez in game three before that game was delayed by weather and ultimately ruled a no-contest.

Skipper didn’t appear rusty when he finally got on the mound for his first competitive appearance in nine days: He struck out the first batter he faced with two outs and bases loaded in the first on four pitches, and ultimately gave Auburn 2.1 innings of 3-hit, scoreless ball with no walks and four strikeouts. After Carson Swilling delivered a scoreless inning, Chase Isbell eventually loaded the bases thanks to three walks, and freshman John Armstrong came in to stem the damage. He did so beautifully, striking out the Samford batter on three pitches and ultimately facing only the minimum over two and a third innings, his third straight scoreless outing since returning to the bullpen after his seven weeks “ in the garage ”. The only hit allowed, a bunt single, was erased via double play.

Auburn, bucking the national trend late in the season, decided not to cancel this midweek matchup to protect their RPI and made the trip to Hoover. This was partially an integrity matter - Auburn committed to this matchup before the season and it was ultimately the right thing to do - but it was also a strategic decision by Thompson to give his team a chance to acclimate to the spacious dimensions of the Hoover Met before next week’s SEC Tournament. “That's kind of the design of the whole deal," Thompson said. "You drive into town and take batting practice on the auxiliary field. Then you come up and see the stadium and take infield and outfield on it. It's kind of a zoo during the tournament. You only have about 20 minutes and the next game starts. This whole design is: We've played a game here. We've gotten the lay of the land. It should be to our advantage. It's important to us. It's another way to get a good feel for the routine for next week."

Postseason Awards - How I voted

The National College Baseball Writers Association (of which I am a member) sent out All-American ballots for the first round of voting. Four Auburn Tigers: 1B Sonny DiChiara, 3B Blake Rambusch, SP Joseph Gonzalez, and RP Blake Burkhalter, were among the nominees. Here is how I voted, in alphabetical order:

Catcher (choose five)

Troy Claunch, Texas A&M

Dominic Keegan, Vanderbilt

Kevin Parada, GT

Daniel Susac, Arizona

Logan Tanner, Mississippi State

First Base (choose five)

Michael Carico, Davidson

Sonny DiChiara, Auburn

Tim Elko, Ole Miss

Andrew Jenkins, Georgia Tech

Ivan Melendez, Texas

Second Base (choose five)

Cade Doughty, LSU

Jace Jung, Texas TEch

Quinn McDaniel, Maine

Myles Nicholson, UMBC

RJ Yeager, Mississippi State

Shortstop (choose five)

Trey Faltine, Texas

Jacob Gonzalez, Ole Miss

Brad Malm, UAlbany

Tanner Schobel, Virginia Tech

Cody Schrier, UCLA

Third Base (choose five)

Chase Estep, Kentucky

Jake Gelof, Virginia

Trey Lipscomb, Tennessee

Blake Rambusch, Auburn

Max Wagner, Clemson

Outfield (choose eight)

Chris Alleyne, Maryland

Jason Bottari, UAlbany

Enrique Bradfield Jr, Vanderbilt

Gavin Cross, Virginia Tech

Chase DeLauter, JMU

Jack Hurley, Virginia Tech

Joe Lampe, Arizona State

Colby Thomas, Mercer

Designated Hitter (choose four)

Hunter Hines, Mississippi State

Brayden Jobert, LSU

Jack Payton, Louisville

Tommy White, NC State

Utility (choose four)

Jordan Hamberg, Coppin State

Cameron Jones, Georgia State

Devin Ortiz, Virginia

Shemar Page, Grambling

Starting Pitchers (choose eight)

Drew Beam, Tennessee

Chase Burns, Tennessee

Chase Dollander, Tennessee

Joseph Gonzalez, Auburn

Cooper Hjerpe, Oregon State

Alex Hoppe, UNCG

Parker Messick, Florida State

Carson Palmquist, Miami

Relief Pitchers (choose six)

Will Bryan, Eastern Kentucky

Blake Burkhalter, Auburn

Jack Gowen, Georgia

Ben Joyce, Tennessee

Brady Tygart, Arkansas

Andrew Walkters, Miami

Up next for Auburn

Auburn wraps the regular season with a three game set this Thursday through Saturday in Lexington, KY versus the Kentucky Wildcats (28-23, 10-17). Game one is Thursday at 5:30 CT and Friday’s game two at 5:30 CT, with Saturday’s finale being on Saturday at 1:00. All three games are available for streaming on SEC Network+, and the radio call with Voice of the Tigers Andy Burcham and producer Brad Law can be heard locally on 93.9FM and online at AuburnTigers.com.