UFOs disabled nukes at my top secret base – I will testify before Congress because the Pentagon is covering it up

A FORMER air force officer who claims UFOs disabled nukes at a weapons base has accused the Pentagon of a cover-up - and wants to tell Congress the TRUTH.

Robert Salas - who insists he witnessed 10 nukes being taken offline - said he was "shocked" that US military officials hadn't investigated.

Robert Salas claims to have witnessed ten nuclear missiles be taken offline by a UFO

He was speaking after Scott Bray, the deputy director of Navy Intelligence, admitted the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) task force has not looked at what happened.

Congress has been holding a public hearing on UFOs – or UAPs as they are also known – with key witnesses including Bray and Ronald Moultrie, undersecretary of defence for intelligence giving their testimony.

Salas, who was then a Captain, said the bizarre incident unfolded in, 1967, while he was the on-duty commander of a secret underground launch control facility at Montana’s Malmstrom Air Force Base.

"Nuclear missiles were shut down by UFOs over the span of eight days and this is well documented and there are testimonies by witnesses," he told The Sun Online.

"The primary witnesses, myself included, are still alive and able to give testimony about this incident.

"Without a doubt, I would testify to the inquiry, under oath, and I would bring documentation in the form of audio recordings, letters etc."

Salas said he wanted to tell the inquiry about what he said was the US Air Force "cover-up" that took place.

"After the incidents took place, we were told not to speak about them, in other words, there was a cover-up.

"We were never debriefed about the causation or the attempt to find the causation by the investigative teams and this was kept secret."

He said a 1969 report into UFOs didn’t mention the Malmstrom incident as investigators were never given access to information into it nor did they speak to witnesses, says Salas.

"The Air Force has yet to respond to the UFO investigation that’s ongoing or to the incidents I reported – I’ve written to books about it.

"There’s excessive secrecy surrounding the whole thing. There’s a cover-up ongoing and there must be an organised group within intelligence agencies that are holding these secrets.

"He assured me it was not and he had no idea what or why it occurred."

Rep Mike Gallagher asked Bray about the reports about UAPs flying over "sensitive military facilities housing our nuclear forces".

He said: "One such incident occurred at Malmstrom air force base" and asked the official if he was aware of it and had any comment on it.

But Bray said that data on the incident was not "within the holdings of the UAP taskforce" and he had only heard informal stories.

Apparently taken aback, Gallagher said: "It’s a pretty high profile incident. I don’t claim to be an expert on this but that’s out there.

"You’re the guys investigating it, I mean who else is doing it."

Salas said he "was shocked because I had sent documents and details about my story to the UAP Task Force Inspector General last year".

After a request by Gallagher, Moultrie, the Pentagon’s top intelligence official, said he would look at the Malmstrom incident.

The Sun produced a mock-up of the UFO as it approached the nuclear missile base

Robert Salas as a young serviceman while serving in 1967 at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana

Scott Bray and Ronald Moultrie testified before Congress Credit: Rex

Ten missiles at Malmstrom Air Force Base, in Montana, were disabled while in their launch silos

Bray also showed the briefing incredible UFO footage of two sightings as part of his testimony.

Security officials were forced to admit there have been 400 unexplained sightings reported by the US military.

Following the hearing, experts slammed the Pentagon for its "terrifying" ignorance of UFO sightings over nuclear facilities after admitting they had no knowledge of them.

Alejandro Rojas, a UFO researcher from the Scientific Coalition for UAP studies, said the most worrying fact was the lack of historical knowledge, particularly over nuclear bases - which he called a "major concern".

Speaking to The US Sun, Rojas said: "I really thought that they would be holding their feet to the fire to get something done, to get rolling, but really there was none of that. It was more just questions about what this group is going to look like.

"I still don't have a sense of whether they feel the urgency to start getting things actually done."

Rojas said other main takeaways from the historic briefing was the confirmation that the Pentagon does not have a crashed UFO or any materials from it.

This goes against what whistleblower Luis Elizondo, who led the secretive Pentagon UFO program AATIP, has said previously.

The news follows the claims from a congressman that the US has recovered UFO wreckage.

Rep. Tim Burchett - a long term advocate for disclosure - told The Sun Online he has been informed by reliable sources that "material" has been recovered from the objects or craft that have been reported in skies over the US.

Republican declined to elaborate further as he said the information had been passed to him in a "classified setting".

"I've been told by multiple sources we have recovered something from these [crafts or objects]," Mr Burchett told The Sun Online.