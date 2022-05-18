ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trey McBride, 2 other draft picks sign rookie contracts

By Jess Root
 3 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals announced last week that three of their draft picks signed their rookie contracts. Another trio of draft picks has now signed their rookie deals, the team announced Wednesday.

The team announced that second-round pick Trey McBride and seventh-round picks Christian Matthew and Marquis Hayes signed their four-year rookie contracts.

That leaves only their two third-round selections, linebackers Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders, as their only unsigned draft picks

These are the player bios the Cardinals gave in their press release for the signings.

McBride (6-4, 246) was the John Mackey Award winner in 2021 as the nation’s top tight end after starting all 12 games and finishing with 90 receptions for 1,121 yards, the fifth-most yards by a tight end in FBS history. He was also a unanimous first-team All-American selection last year, becoming the first player in Colorado State history to earn that honor. McBride appeared in 40 games (32 starts) in his college career and had 164 receptions for 2,100 yards and 10 touchdowns. He established school career and single-season records for receptions, receiving yards and 100-yard performances (8) by a tight end. A Fort Morgan, CO native, McBride was a two-time All-American and three-time All-Mountain West Conference selection while at Colorado State.

Matthew (6-2, 195) played in 42 games during his collegiate career at Georgia Southern (2016), Samford (2018-19) and Valdosta State (2021) and finished with 85 tackles, two interceptions, 22 passes defensed, a half sack and a blocked kick. Last year at Valdosta State, Matthew helped lead the Blazers to an appearance in the Division II National Championship game after appearing in 14 contests and collecting 37 tackles (26 solo), one interception and 15 passes defensed. A Columbus, GA native, Matthew played in 19 games at Samford and appearing in nine games at Georgia Southern as a freshman in 2016.

Hayes (6-5, 318) played in 40 games (37 starts) at Oklahoma and was a three-year starter with the Sooners. In 2021, he earned second-team All-Big 12 honors after starting all 13 games at left guard and helping Oklahoma average 451.5 yards per game and finish with 62 total touchdowns. As a junior in 2020, Hayes started all 11 games and allowed just two sacks on 416 pass-blocking plays according to Pro Football Focus. In 2019, he started all 13 games and helped the Sooners make the College Football Playoff. A St. Louis, MO native, Hayes was a first-team Academic All-Big 12 selection as both a junior and senior.

