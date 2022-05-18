ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Your daily horoscope Wednesday May 18, 2022

Hello Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo understand the world you must first understand yourself. There's so much more to your story than your Sun-sign. A full horoscope reading based on your birth details will give you the whole picture... and may just change your life. Download yours now!. We don't always understand one another...

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 2

Related
Thought Catalog

Here’s Every Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For May 2022

Aries – During Mercury retrograde, which starts on May 10, you are going to be extra talkative. This might cause you to make new friends or annoy old ones, but either way, you’re going to have a thriving social life. Then, when Gemini season starts on May 20, you’re going to have a burst in creative energy. You’re going to come up with plenty of new ideas to pursue and dreams to tackle. You’re going to be keeping yourself busy the whole month through.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Gemini, Your May Horoscope Is Here & You’re Experiencing Déjà Vu

Click here to read the full article. As this month begins, you may be focusing in on a groundbreaking epiphany, Gemini. After all, your Gemini May 2022 horoscope begins with an introspective journey that really takes off on May 5. As the sun joins forces with Uranus in Taurus, you may feel surprised by what you find when you look deep inside your psyche. In fact, you may have moments of clarity that shift your sense of self and urge you to focus on something deeper. However, don’t expect a simple answer to your questions. On May 10, Mercury—your ruling planet—will...
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

The Best Thing That Will Happen to You in May, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

If, cosmically, April was a month of dreaming and planning—thanks to a handful of planets transiting in the mystical sign of Pisces—May will be all about action. That’s mostly thanks to Jupiter moving into the sign of fiery Aries on May 10, and in its classically expansive nature, dialing up that high-intensity energy all-around. Paired with a few other celestial transits, this Jupiterian shift will play a role in determining the best day in May, astrologically, for every zodiac sign.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Enfield
SFGate

Horoscope for Monday, 5/23/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You're starting to look at a friendship differently. So is this person. Find a subtle way to compare notes to ensure you're on the same page. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): A property matter moves towards a resolution. Do everything you can to facilitate things, but don't introduce anything new. Wrap it up.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Virgo—Your May Horoscope Urges You To Watch Your Words

Click here to read the full article. Release your sails and take a deep breath of fresh air, because this month is bound to be an adventure! Your Virgo May 2022 horoscope has all the details on where you might go and what you might see, because on May 5, the sun will join forces with Uranus in Taurus, bringing you experiences that show you a brand new perspective. Remember—having faith in something means believing it without doubt; without the pessimism that brings your energy down. As you experiment with a new lifestyle, you may find that it leads to uncomfortable...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercury
marriage.com

25 Signs She’s Not Worth Your Time

Life is full of the good and the bad, but the worst mistake you can make is to spend it with the wrong woman. But how do you know she’s not worth your time? Keep reading this article to find out. Many people have spent their lives focusing their...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Good News Network

Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of May 14, 2022. “Every successful person I know starts before they feel ready,” declared life coach Marie Forleo. Author Ivan Turgenev wrote, “If we wait for the moment when everything, absolutely everything, is ready, we shall never begin.” Here’s what educator Supriya Mehra says: “There’s never a perfect moment to start, and the more we see the beauty in ‘starting small,’ the more we empower ourselves to get started at all.” I hope that in providing you with these observations, Taurus, I have convinced you to dive in now. Here’s one more quote, from businesswoman Betsy Rowbottom: “There’s never a perfect moment to take a big risk.”
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

9 signs the person you’re dating is right for you, according to experts

Relationships are hard work. Once you’ve moved past the initial period of infatuation – often referred to as “the honeymoon phase” – reality sinks in, and you start to get a deeper sense of who someone is and whether or not they might be right for you.But the signs can be difficult to identify, particularly if you’ve never been a long-term relationship before. How much should you be willing to sacrifice for the other person? Does it matter if your interests don’t align? And what about if you argue quite a lot?The Independent spoke to relationship experts to identify...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
MindBodyGreen

Weekly Horoscope For May 23-29, 2022 From The AstroTwins

Mars and Venus are on the move this week, activating our ambition and deepening our romantic relationships. Here's your horoscope, from The AstroTwins. As this double-dose of warrior energy permeates the collective psyche from Tuesday, March 24 until July 5, the feisty red planet demands that we choose a “side” and stand up for what we know is right. A word to the wise: Find a physical outlet for blowing off steam, because egos and tempers could rage out of control. On a personal level, Mars in Aries wakes you up and gets you psyched to take initiative. Embrace the competitive spirit! Just remember that the real goal is simply to be the best version of yourself.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Only 4 Zodiac Signs Can Breathe A Sigh Of Relief During This Week’s Red Moon

Eclipses can definitely be a bit intimidating. The textbook definition of an eclipse is the obscuring of light from one celestial body to another, which doesn’t help relieve some of the stigma around this rare lunation. But I’m here to offer a friendly reminder: Eclipses are nothing to be afraid of. You’ve lived through dozens of them so far, and will continue to do so. Additionally, the sign the eclipse falls in determines how much each zodiac sign will be affected by this powerful lunation, and the good thing is that some signs won’t feel its effects as much as others. So if you’re a mutable sign (Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, or Pisces), congratulations, because the May 2022 Red Moon total lunar eclipse will affect you least. (Considering these were the zodiac signs most affected by the eclipses in 2020 and 2021, things are really looking up.)
LIFESTYLE
IFLScience

Rare Book From 1698 Reveals Belief In Extraterrestrial Life On Saturn And Jupiter

A rare book, written in the 17th century and predicting alien life on Saturn and Jupiter, has been discovered in England – and now it may sell for thousands at auction. Back in the dark ages, things were a lot simpler. Humanity knew its place in the universe, and that place was right in the center, surrounded by the orbiting Sun, Moon, six other planets, and eventually, some kind of large star-flecked dome that held the whole thing like a gigantic snow globe.
ASTRONOMY
StyleCaster

Your May Horoscope: Eclipse Season Is About To Rock Your World & Here’s How

Click here to read the full article. This month, you’re embracing your individuality and tapping into what’s important to you. Your May 2022 horoscope begins with the sun in grounded and gorgeous Taurus, bringing you back down to earth. As the sun joins forces with Uranus on May 5, it will catapult your life toward something totally unexpected, but ultimately beautiful. Embrace the shifting tides, because they’re taking you somewhere you’ve never been before. However, it may take you a while to get there. On May 10, Mercury will station retrograde in Gemini, bringing you the tell-tale symptoms of retrograde syndrome....
LIFESTYLE
Austonia

Leo: July 23-Aug 22

This Gemini Season is particularly intense for you, Leo, as it calls forth both a fiery, hungry spirit and a more serious, dedicated energy, aware of life’s hardships and limitations. These impulses herald a summer of growth and maturation, which would be great to get a good jump on. Just don’t let this process make you too heavyhearted or self-involved! Your friends, community, and experience of the broader social world at large can help soften and clarify this strong, fiery self that’s metamorphosing. You might rely upon this bigger, human perspective to help you progress smoothly and gracefully. Although it might require some extra humility, taking yourself less seriously can be a superpower. A lighthearted approach can be extraordinarily efficient and effective. It might be paradoxical, but consider that relying on a bigger, greater power than your own is your path to individual fullness.
ASTRONOMY
Austonia

Pisces: Feb. 19-March 20

This Gemini season is focused on helping you develop a stronger sense of connection to the world around you, Pisces. Although this can take place by rearranging and bringing more life into your body and environment, an initial spirit of fresh possibility and willingness to release what is stale and outgrown is a necessity. In doing so, you can land upon a greater sense of capability and being resourced for life’s adaptations and evolutions. This will certainly be a month of growth in your material world and relationship with your body, but the serious litmus test is how settled you feel internally—the quality and clarity of your thoughts and inner world. Ideally, though this summer you’ll develop a stronger trust in yourself and an easier interface between your inner riches and outer quality of experience.
ASTRONOMY
Family Proof

What’s the Best Zodiac Sign and Why?

A zodiac sign is like a comprehensive inspection of one’s character. And while you may be familiar with the characteristics of your zodiac sign, have you ever considered how it compares to the other 11? Are you among the best or worst zodiac signs? It prompts the question, “What is the best zodiac sign?”
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Aquarius—Your May Horoscope Says You’re Taking On A New Responsibility

Click here to read the full article. Brace yourself, because this month is gonna be a doozy, Aquarius. After all, your Aquarius May 2022 horoscope begins with a powerful opportunity to create change in your life. However, as the sun joins forces with Uranus in Taurus on May 5, you may feel somewhat tied down, as if you don’t know how to make your loved ones happy. This uncertainty is encouraging you to break away from meddlesome traditions and start writing your own! Although Mercury retrograde begins on May 10, this retrograde doesn’t have to be a negative experience. After all,...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy