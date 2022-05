JACKSON, Wyo. — Meet two kitties who are close to their one-year mark as purr-residents of the Jackson/Teton County Animal Shelter. Don’t let their long stay fool you; both Eon and Mr. Sparkles are total gems and are dreaming of their special forever humans to make very happy for their version of forever and ever.

