ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Bristol Chorale will present 'Broadway in Bristol'

Bristol Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRISTOL – Bristol Chorale will present "Broadway in Bristol"...

www.bristolpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bristol Press

Men & Boys Fund is celebrating their 5-year anniversary

BRISTOL – The Men & Boys Fund at Main Street Community Foundation is celebrating their 5-year anniversary with a breakfast event Thursday, June 9 at DoubleTree by Hilton. Registration and breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Hotel at 42 Century Drive, followed by the program starting at 8 a.m. The event will feature two guest speakers, local author, TV host and President of the Bristol Chapter of the NAACP Eric Clemons and Vannessa L. Dorantes, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Children and Families.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Joseph 'Joe' Dess

Joseph "Joe" Dess, 97, of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Sunday May 8, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Born on Dec. 5, 1924 to the late Joseph Dess and Sophie (Rusnica) Dess, Joe was part of the Greatest Generation - and deservedly so. Not only did Joe serve in the United States Army as well as work at the Barnes Group for 48 years, where he ultimately worked as an Estimating Engineer, but Joe was a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, who modeled to those around him such virtues as selflessness, generosity, patience, and conscientiousness. Joe grew up in Scalp Level, PA with other coal mining families, where he attended Windber High School. Joe moved with his family to Bristol in 1942, and later attended Hillyer College (now the University of Hartford). He met the love of his life, the late Ann (Kratka) Dess, at a Lake Compounce dance in 1950; they were married for 42 years.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Dusty Dude Woodworks celebrated the opening of its showroom, gift shop

BRISTOL – Dusty Dude Woodworks celebrated the opening of its showroom and gift shop Thursday afternoon with City Hall and Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce supporters. “In this space, we’ve got a whole bunch of different makers,” said co-owner Care Verikas. “They're all types of different home goods products...
BRISTOL, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
Bristol, CT
Entertainment
Bristol Press

Joseph Michael Veneziano II

It is with great sorrow that we share that our son Joseph Michael Veneziano II, 41, of New Britain, passed away unexpectedly on May 17, 2022. Joseph was born on June 7, 1980 in Bristol to Joseph Michael Veneziano Sr. of New Britain and Kathy (Michaud) Veneziano Mancini of Southington.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Bristol Press

Southington artist featured in People Magazine

SOUTHINGTON – Local artist Stephanie Hongo, who creates animal sculptures from recycled materials, was recently featured in People Magazine. Hongo began crafting her sculptures, which are mostly created with plastic trash materials, in 2017. She has since created more than 160 sculptures, one of which was displayed near the Page Park pool in Bristol last year.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

BRISTOL BITS: Hearing from Bob Sulliman

In Wednesday’s column, I asked if anyone knew what became of former Bristol resident Bob Sulliman, a 1964 graduate of Bristol Eastern who I car-pooled with after high school in going to Hartford. Well, word got back to Bob and he called me. Bob is living in Sun City...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

20 Towns in 20 Days: Norwich

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - 20 Towns in 20 Days took a trip to Norwich. The corner of Market Street is now home to popular pizza place La Stella’s. The family-owned shop has delicious New York style pizza, but before La Stella’s opened in 2001, it used to be a café throughout the 90′s.
NORWICH, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway#Performing#Musical Theater#Bristol Chorale#Peacedale St General
Eyewitness News

Fill'Er Up Friday: May 20

The Liberty Bank Surprise Squad spread kindness with free gas in Hartford. SURPRISE SQUAD: Spreading kindness to beloved teacher. The Liberty Bank Surprise Squad spread kindness to a beloved Hartford teacher who is battling a costly health procedure. GoFundMe: https://tinyurl.com/2mh5dre8. SURPRISE SQUAD: Spreading kindness to woman who helps seniors. Updated:...
HARTFORD, CT
fox61.com

Weekend happenings around Connecticut, May 20-22

CONNECTICUT, USA — This weekend will be a warm one and there's plenty to do across the state if you're a fan of the hotter temps!. Heading into the weekend with nothing to do? Here are some suggestions!. The Dionyos Greek Food Festival will be held in New Britain...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

Pet of the Week: Walter!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – This week’s pet of the week is a handsome gentleman, an approximately 2-year-old cat named Walter. Walter, true to his name, is a bonafide classic (maybe even retro!). He has a mackerel tabby patterned coat, much like the first domesticated cats. The iconic camouflage coat is complete with the signature ‘M’ marking on his forehead and he sports some unique “chocolate chunk” paws.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Bristol Press

PET OF THE WEEK: Dewie

Dewie has the most beautiful fluff, and so at nearly 14 pounds, he looks like a very big boy. As an 11-year-old gent, this kitty is pretty quiet and enjoys napping in a hidey house, but wants to be brave and will try when given the chance. Dewie would appreciate some quiet settling-in time and patience as he learns about his new surroundings.
NEWINGTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Daily Voice

Winning $50K CT Lottery Ticket Sold At Windsor Package Store

A pair of CT Lottery players from New England are feeling lucky after cashing in scratch-off tickets worth $50,000 that were sold at area convenience and package stores. Lottery officials announced that in New London County on Monday, May 16, Westerly, Rhode Island resident Amede Leclair cashed in a top-prize winning "$50,000 50th Anniversary" ticket that was sold at Bestway Convenience on Liberty Street in Pawcatuck.
WINDSOR, CT
Bristol Press

Plainville, Greater New Britain Chamber of Commerce welcome The Family Dojo

PLAINVILLE – Town leaders and the Greater New Britain Chamber of Commerce welcomed The Family Dojo, a martial arts center started by a local U.S. Marine, to town Thursday. The Family Dojo is located at 17 Farmington Ave. Owner Sean Byrne has been renovating the building, which was a former H&R Block, since January with the help of friends and family. Classes are available for both children and adults.
PLAINVILLE, CT
ctbites.com

Vietnamese Night Market: A Celebration of Culture and Food In West Hartford (via Hartford Courant)

Hartford Courant reports on a bi-monthly Vietnamese pop-up going down in West Hartford through October. It was a chilly night Saturday but groups of friends gathered around food booths at St. Mark the Evangelist in West Hartford as a combination of delicious scents wafted through the air: grilled meats, baked goods and of course, pho. A live band played pop music from Vietnam and other parts of the world — like “Jamaica Farewell” — translated into Vietnamese.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol Public Library unveils new display

BRISTOL – Bristol Public Library has unveiled its display case of items which were left at the Vietnam Traveling Wall That Heals during its two visits to Bristol. These items were often personal mementos left in tribute to soldiers that didn’t make it home. After the most recent...
BRISTOL, CT
thereminder.com

New winery offers guests tastings and yard games in Somers

SOMERS, CT. – On May 7. owners Mark and Karen Murdoch opened their new farm winery, Worthington Vineyard & Winery. They introduced four selections of wine including a red petit sirah wine titled “Perseverance;” reflecting the patience and fortitude the couple has taken to open their tasting room.
SOMERS, CT
Travel Maven

The 2 fastest-growing Cities in Connecticut

According to the US Census Bureau, Connecticut is the 29th most populous state in America, with a population of 3.6 million residents. As a state close to two major cities boasting a gorgeous coastline and mountain ranges to the North, it's no wonder that people like to call the Constitution State home.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Something’s Cooking: Grandpa’s Restaurant

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - If you go out to eat at Grandpa’s Restaurant in Naugatuck, understand that it will be a true family affair. Customers keep raising their mugs to their favorite Naugatuck business. Perhaps it’s no surprise that a joint called Grandpa’s Restaurant has an incredible family feel....
NAUGATUCK, CT
105.5 The Wolf

I Want to Apologize to the Naugatuck River

Damn Naugatuck River, we've been together so long, and now that we're even closer, I feel that I need to apologize to you for my past actions. I hope you understand Naugatuck River. Is it cool to call you Naugy R.? You see, back when I was a kid in the 70's and 80's, you were pretty stinky in Waterbury. I could smell you from my house on Oronoke Road. You were the phrase "They can smell you coming a mile away".
NAUGATUCK, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy