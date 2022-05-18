ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon primary election: Progressive women win big, Republican races remain tight, Schrader could be on his way out

Cover picture for the articleProgressive women won big in Oregon’s Democratic primaries Tuesday, while contested Republican races remained close with many ballots left to count. Former House Speaker Tina Kotek won the Democratic primary for governor. Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle, state Rep. Andrea Salinas and attorney Jamie McLeod-Skinner are winning their congressional primaries. McLeod-Skinner was...

KGW

Race for Oregon governor could shape up to be most expensive in state history, analysts say | Straight Talk

SALEM, Ore — Following Oregon's primary election on May 17, the state's general election in November is shaping up to be historic and expensive. For the first time in state history, all the major candidates for Oregon governor are women. Former House Speaker Tina Kotek secured the Democratic nomination, former Republican House leader Christine Drazan won the GOP nomination, and it's expected former longtime Democratic lawmaker Betsy Johnson will qualify to be on the ballot as an unaffiliated candidate.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

The race to become Oregon’s next governor: week in review

On the eve of Oregon’s Tuesday primary, former House Speaker Tina Kotek’s campaign surprised some reporters by issuing a memorandum that downplayed the Democrat’s chance of winning her party’s gubernatorial primary. “Tina has worked to overcome significant advantages (state Treasurer Tobias Read) brought to the race,”...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Drazan wins Oregon governor primary with about a quarter of Republican voters

Republican gubernatorial nominee Christine Drazan has a monumental task in front of her: convincing the more than three-quarters of Republican primary voters who preferred other candidates to coalesce around her campaign going into the fall election. Drazan officially accepted her party’s nomination during a brief meeting with reporters Thursday morning, a day after runner-up Bob […] The post Drazan wins Oregon governor primary with about a quarter of Republican voters appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Record number of Oregon voters turn out for May primary

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon has reached a record, as more than 1 million votes were cast in the May 2022 primary. That's the most in any Oregon primary. KATU political analyst Jim Moore said the state is seeing more voters, partly because of the state's auto-registration that went into effect in 2016.
OREGON STATE
yachatsnews.com

Shrader in jeopardy of losing congressional seat, but Clackamas ballot mess will determine results next week; 4th District race now set

The midterm primary was largely a good night for Oregon incumbents running for reelection to the U.S. Senate and Congress with the exception of one: Rep. Kurt Schrader who’s seeking the Democratic renomination in the 5th Congressional District. The Blue Dog Democrat, a seven-term moderate, trailed progressive attorney Jamie...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

One congressional race in Oregon remains close, most incumbents advance easily

The midterm primary was largely a good night for Oregon incumbents running for reelection to the U.S. Senate and Congress with the exception of one: Rep. Kurt Schrader who’s seeking the Democratic renomination in the 5th Congressional District. The Blue Dog Democrat, a seven-term moderate, trailed progressive attorney Jamie McLeod-Skinner on Wednesday by just over […] The post One congressional race in Oregon remains close, most incumbents advance easily appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Drazan says she can unite Republicans and move Oregon in new direction

CANBY, Ore. — At a small campaign office in Canby, Christine Drazan held her first news conference as the Republican nominee for Governor. “I am ready to lead our state to a stronger position and higher quality of life for all Oregonians, and I am excited to begin that race today,” Drazan said during her opening remarks.
OREGON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Gov. Brown orders flags to half-staff

SALEM, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown ordered flags at Oregon public institutions to half-staff through sunset on May 19 in honor of Gerry Frank, philanthropist and influential adviser in Oregon. Frank died on March 13, 2022 and his memorial service was May 19, prompting the order. “It is hard...
KGW

Here are the results for US House races in Oregon's 2022 primary election

PORTLAND, Ore. — Results are coming in Tuesday for Oregon's 2022 primary election for the U.S. House of Representatives. This year, Oregon is adding a 6th Congressional District for the first time in four decades, which will include Salem, Newberg and some Portland suburbs. The decision to add a new seat was based on population growth data from the 2020 Census.
PORTLAND, OR
bullfrag.com

PAC-Backed Candidate Tied to Bankman-Fried Loses Oregon Primary

Andrea Salinas has won the Democratic primary elections for the newly created sixth district of Oregon in the United States House of Representatives. Practically since its inception, the electoral race was the subject of intense media attention, which focused on most notably Salinas’s opponent, Carrick Flynn, whose campaign was generously funded by the Protect Our Future political action committee (PAC), backed by billionaire FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. The PAC paid for an avalanche of publicity in support of Flynn.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Record tax kicker poses question: Are Oregonians taxed too much?

With a nearly $3 billion tax surplus, Oregon taxpayers will be seeing a “kicker” credit on their taxes in 2024. When Oregon's state revenue exceeds the state's revenue forecast, taxpayers get a refund in the form of a kicker instead of checks. Since Oregonians are consistently getting money...
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

Invasive crayfish found in Oregon for the first time

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says it’s gotten reports of the invasive Northern crayfish found in the Ashland Canal. This species is native to the Midwest, but has also been found in California and Washington. Rick Boatner with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife suspects the...
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

Oregon state revenues soar, $3 billion kicker predicted

Oregon economists said Wednesday that state revenues grew far more rapidly than expected over the past three months, which means taxpayers could be in line for a record kicker. The forecast also showed lawmakers will likely have hundreds of millions of additional dollars to spend in future budget cycles. The...
OREGON STATE

