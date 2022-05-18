Oregon primary election: Progressive women win big, Republican races remain tight, Schrader could be on his way out

SALEM, Ore — Following Oregon's primary election on May 17, the state's general election in November is shaping up to be historic and expensive. For the first time in state history, all the major candidates for Oregon governor are women. Former House Speaker Tina Kotek secured the Democratic nomination, former Republican House leader Christine Drazan won the GOP nomination, and it's expected former longtime Democratic lawmaker Betsy Johnson will qualify to be on the ballot as an unaffiliated candidate.

OREGON STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO