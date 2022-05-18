ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, AL

Tennessee man accused of throwing stray dogs off a bridge after killing them

By Seth Feiner, Robert Smith, Aaron Dixon
 3 days ago

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. ( WDHN ) — A Coffee County man has been arrested after deputies say he killed multiple dogs and discarded their bodies off a bridge.

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputies say they received a complaint on Monday night from neighbors who say a man was shooting at dogs on County Road 608.

When officers responded, they say they did not find the bodies of any dogs, as they had already been killed and disposed of. The suspect, Michael Kelley, of Coffee Springs, told deputies they were thrown off a bridge at a nonspecific location.

The suspect told the investigator that these were stray dogs and they were becoming aggressive.

Multiple dogs are suspected of being killed by Kelley, according to deputies.

Investigators are still searching for the specific bridge and location of the dogs’ bodies.

Kelley was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of cruelty to animals. He was released from the Coffee County Jail on a $6,000 bond.

The case is still under investigation.

Comments / 8

Jo Hale
3d ago

Felony charges to the fullest. No reduction in sentence. Jail time, huge fine, community service

Reply
16
angie harrell
3d ago

put him in prison ...he would treat a child the same

Reply
12
Crime & Safety
