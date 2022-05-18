Northlake coffee shop burglarized
Burglars smashed their way into a coffee shop in Northlake and stole cash early Tuesday morning. The heist happened at 2:24 a.m. at PJ’s Coffee at 4901 Hwy 114 in...www.crosstimbersgazette.com
Burglars smashed their way into a coffee shop in Northlake and stole cash early Tuesday morning. The heist happened at 2:24 a.m. at PJ’s Coffee at 4901 Hwy 114 in...www.crosstimbersgazette.com
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/
Comments / 0