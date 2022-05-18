Northlake coffee shop burglarized

Many local residents are stepping up to help mothers get milk and baby formula amid the ongoing formula shortage. Local stores shelves have often been empty of formula, but when a store restocks, local residents will alert others on Flower Mound- and mom-centric Facebook groups to try to help moms get the formula they need for their babies. Local pediatricians offered all of the samples they had and kept up-to-date with where families could buy formula.

FLOWER MOUND, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO