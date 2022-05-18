ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Motorcyclist injured in east Laredo accident

By Justin Reyes
kgns.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A motorcyclist is rushed to the hospital in serious condition after an accident...

www.kgns.tv

kgns.tv

Construction vehicle crashes into south Laredo home

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A construction vehicle crashes right into a south Laredo home on Wednesday evening. The Laredo Fire Department was called out to a home at the 4300 block of Gabriela Lane at around 3:24 p.m. According to the Laredo Fire Department, paramedics arrived and found a bulldozer...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Agents help locate lost autistic child

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents help locate an autistic child who was lost in Rio Bravo. The incident happened on Tuesday morning when agents patrolling the Rio Bravo area when agents spotted a child trip and fall without getting up. Agents stopped to assist the child and render...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo Police Week Awards 2022

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department honors one officer that stands out among the rest. During a special ceremony, Officer Cesar Benavides was given the Officer of the Year Award. Benavides has been serving the community for over 25 years as a patrol officer. He has also been preparing future officers for the last 23 years as a field training officer. He says, ”don’t be discouraged by the negativity that’s being displayed right now across the United States. Be positive. Be positive and have that integrity, have that excitement to become a police officer and make us proud. Make our department proud showing that you have that integrity, that passion to be an officer.”
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Man indicted for smuggling cocaine through Laredo bridge

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A visa holder is indicted for allegedly trafficking drugs through the World Trade Bridge. Court documents say Sergio Bustos-Cruz was charged for trying to distribute several pounds of cocaine. According to reports, Bustos-Cruz allegedly attempted to drive through Bridge Four on April 21. During secondary inspection,...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Accident reported on south Laredo highway

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A two vehicle accident is reported in south Laredo Tuesday morning. It happened at around 9:45 a.m. near Mangana Hein and Highway 83. Video shows black truck may have collided with a white car that had the company name, Bright Star Care on it. No word...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Pots and plants stolen at San Luis Rey Church

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A robbery is reported at a church for the second time in the last few weeks. This time, thieves targeted San Luis Rey Church where administrators with the church say plants and pots were stolen. Father Jose Lucero shares that plants are also being destroyed by the thieves when the robberies are taking place.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Jury selection delayed for man accused of Sugar Rush stabbing

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Jury selection for the man accused of a stabbing at a Laredo reception hall is been pushed back yet again. According to the Webb County docket, a hearing for the case against Anthony Tays Jr. took place on Thursday. Tays is accused of killing Jaime Leal...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Law enforcement agencies prepare for end of Title 42

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - On Thursday, DPS and the Texas Military conducted drills under a Laredo bridge to prepare for the possibility of migrants crossing into the U.S. illegally. On Friday, another training took place at a Laredo bridge. U.S. Customs and Border Protection conducted an exercise that included them...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Police officers gather at UniTrade for Law Enforcement Expo

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Officers of different agencies gathered at UniTrade for a Law Enforcement Expo. As part of National Police Week, the Laredo Police Department held its annual expo at the parking lot of the baseball stadium. Several students from different schools got a chance to take a trip...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

LISD workers vent frustrations over pay

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -There were some tense moments during the LISD Board meeting after the recognition awards. Several school staff and administrators vented their frustrations to the board members after asking about a wage increase. Employees at the meeting said that they appreciate the bonuses they received but stated that...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Webb County Sheriff’s Office holds ceremony for Law Enforcement Week

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Although the week is almost over, the celebrations for Law Enforcement week continued in Laredo. On Friday morning, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office held an awards ceremony at the Webb County Commissioners Court. This year’s recipient of the meritorious service is Corporal Maria de Lourdes...
WEBB COUNTY, TX
kgns.tv

Man wanted for assaulting peace officer

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local authorities need your help locating a man wanted for assaulting a peace officer. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 46-year-old Julio Cesar Martinez. He is five feet, seven inches, 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Border Patrol agents find over three million dollars inside gas tank

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents find over three million dollars’ worth of drugs within a gas tank during a routine inspection. The incident happened on Monday, May 16 when a gray colored sedan approached the checkpoint located on Farm to Market Road. During inspection, a service canine...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

City searching for volunteers for Sister Cities Festival

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An annual event that brings hundreds of vendors to the Gateway city is in need of a little assistance. The City of Laredo is looking for volunteers to help over 200 exhibitors who will be featured at this year’s 18th annual Sister Cities Festival. Volunteers...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Fire hydrant leak causing low-water pressure in north Laredo

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Fire hydrant issues may be causing some low-water pressure for residents in north Laredo. According to the City of Laredo Facebook page, a fire hydrant valve started leaking at the 8800 block of McPherson. As a result, some residents who live near the area may be...
LAREDO, TX
KWTX

Federal agents prepare for the end of Title 42

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - On Thursday, DPS and Texas Military conducted drills along the river to prepare in case a surge of migrants was to cross illegally through our border. On Friday, U.S Customs and Border Protection officials conducted drills at a Laredo bridge in the event a surge of migrants crossed through our ports of entry.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo Health Department offering booster shots to eligible kids

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Children ages five to 11 can now get their added layer of protection from the coronavirus. Starting on Friday, the City of Laredo Health Department will be offering booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine to eligible children at least five months after completion of their primary shots.
LAREDO, TX

Community Policy